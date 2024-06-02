Cheryl Burke Wants To Give THIS Advice To Celebrities Considering Participating In Dancing With The Stars

Cheryl Burke has advice for the celebrities participating in the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. The professional dancer who competed spilled beans about the relationship that developed during the shoot of the show. In her conversation with People Magazine’s senior editor, Dave Quinn, the TV host claimed that the feelings could develop on the sets, and for this reason, it is best that the participants “stay single.”

Burke further explained that the relationship between a dancer and their partner is extremely vulnerable. According to the model, they either like or hate each other.

Cheryl Burke opens up about complex relationships formed on Dancing with the Stars

The TV star shared that a participant will have to be vulnerable with their partners. The model stated, "It's so intimate, and you're stuck with this person. You better try and make it work, at least.”

She further added, "You get close in so many ways. These celebrities are so vulnerable because, in order to succeed, you have to strip it all down. And that alone? I bet you most of these married celebrities have never even done that with their partners.”

While concluding her conversation, Burke said, "Be single if you do Dancing with Stars. That's all I'm saying.”

Cheryl Burke’s romance on Dancing With The Stars

Cheryl Burke met her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence while being a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, Season 3. Though the pair did not meet in the ballroom, Matthew’s brother, Joey Lawrence, who was also a part of the show, set the pair up. The duo immediately hit it off, and they began dating shortly after meeting each other.

The couple got married in 2018, and they called it quits three years later.

