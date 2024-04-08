CMT Music Awards 2024: Trisha Yearwood Talks About Toby Keith Tribute And Serving Food At The Show

The CMT Music Awards 2024, held on April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas, was a star-studded event that saw several country music singers take the trophy home. The event not only honored country music stars but also saw some electrifying performances and entertaining moments to cherish until the next season. One such moment was with popular American country singer Trisha Yearwood. In a short candid chat with Tetris Kelly, the singer revealed that she is quite excited and happy to serve her food to the guests at the event.

For those who aren't aware, Trisha Yearwood spent many years on sabbatical from her own musical career to focus on other projects. She published three successful cookbooks, which appeared on the New York Times Best Seller list. In 2012, she began a culinary television series on the Food Network called Trisha's Southern Kitchen, which later won a Daytime Emmy Award.

She also won the 2024 June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the CMT Music Awards later that night.

Trisha Yearwood talks about serving her food at the CMT Music Awards 2024

When asked if the singer had checked on the food in the kitchen, the singer said, "Yes, I have checked on the food, I want everyone to like the food and enjoy it. I want the food to be hot and fresh, so yes, everything looks good."

In a previous conversation with Delish, she shared that she grew up in a house full of cooks, which ignited her interest in cooking.

"I grew up in a house of cooks," the country star said.

Her childhood was spent on a farm in Georgia, so her mom quite often pulled from the garden for meals. "The first time I had a vegetable out of a can, I called home and was like, 'What is happening?'" Yearwood laughed.

However, she had to learn to cook when she moved away from her parents, but she came to look out for the recipes and tips she'd picked up from them. Before Yearwood's mom passed away in 2011, the duo wrote two cookbooks together, and now she is able to carry on their traditions through her new collection.

When asked about the one thing she wants the guest to remember about her food, the singer added, "I just want people to enjoy and like the food; if they say, Oh, the nachos were really good," that's it.

Trisha Yearwood shares her thoughts on the Toby Keith Tribute at the CMT Music Awards 2024

The country music star and chef shared that she is looking forward to the Toby Keith tribute the most out of all the performances at the award night. Led by Keith’s longtime friends Brooks & Dunn, Sammy Hagar, and Lainey Wilson, whom Keith mentored, the tribute will be supported by Keith’s longtime backing band.She went on to say that she was excited to witness the band perform and that she loved Keith's music the most. The singer also performed at the event later that night and shared a clip of it on her Instagram.

