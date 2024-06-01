Comedian Matt Rife Postpones Show Due To 'Medical Emergency'; Deets Here

Famed comedian Matt Rife has put it to notice that his comedy shows slated to happen at Indiana University on Wednesday have been postponed, owing to a last-minute medical emergency. The comic took to Instagram to inform the showgoers via his story: “I’m so f–king sorry, but due to a last-minute medical emergency I have to reschedule our shows tonight (again).”

Matt Rife postpones the show, audience expresses disappointment

Rife then clarified that in one and a half years, since he started performing his ProbleMATTic World Tour, he has done more than 40 shows a month, and this has never happened in the past. “I’m so sorry, I hope you understand and I love you so much,” Rife concluded, sending his reassurance to fans who had desperately waited for the performance.

Indiana University Auditorium, where the show was set to take place, posted on their Instagram regarding the question of refunds and assured the fans that they would be refunded in full and it would be reflected in 30 days.

People who had bought the tickets to the show, however, had mixed sentiments regarding this last-minute cancellation. Many drove hours to the show venue, only to be apprised much later that the Rife would not perform. “Take care of yourself Matt! We love you no matter what!” commented one user on X (formerly Twitter) on Rife’s post. Contrastingly, another user wrote: “I’ve flown all the way from Ireland TWICE to see you. So disappointed.” A third user typed: “Damn man can't believe you'd let your fans down like this for such selfish reasons. Super unprofessional. Maybe don't book shows you're gonna sketch out on?” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Rife's career

Rife shot in terms of popularity through TikTok, where clips of him performing crowd work at his stand-up shows became viral amongst users. Times had described him as “just another struggling road comedian,” in 2022, which was followed by his spurt into the mainstream. He has 3 self-produced comedy specials: Only Fans (2021), Matthew Steven Rife (2023), and Walking Red Flag (2023). Rife landed a deal with Netflix for a comedy special called Natural Selection, which copped much flak for a domestic violence joke.

ALSO READ: ‘He Fought to Stay': Johnny Wactor’s Co-Worker Anita Joy Recalls Fatal Incident Claiming Actor Was ‘Killed Senselessly’