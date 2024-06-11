Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Set To Return For Practical Magic Sequel After 26 Years

It's the season of the witch!

Practical Magic 2 is in the works 26 years later. The Owens are going to cast a spell on their audience again. Warner Bros. has officially announced plans for a follow-up to the 1998 cult classic Practical Magic, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to reprise their beloved roles.

Everything we know about Practical Magic 2

Bullock and Kidman will produce the witchy sequel alongside Denise Di Novi, while Akiva Goldsman is set to pen the screenplay for this new film. This thrilling development opens a new chapter in the story of the Owens witches that fans cannot wait to get hold of.

The first Practical Magic movie saw Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play witchy Owens sisters who become embroiled in a supernatural cover-up. Goran Višnjić played Kidman’s abusive ex-boyfriend whom Bullock drugs and kills by mistake, making them raise his corpse. The Griffin Dunne-directed film is based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel of the same title, which has become cherished by crystal enthusiasts as well as the witches community.

The original movie has its own magic, from Alan Silvestri’s excellent score to Dunne’s realistic depiction of the Owens’ magical powers. The album has songs from legendary witchy artists such as Stevie Nicks who did Crystal and If You Ever Did Believe, as well as Joni Mitchell's A Case of You.

Advertisement

What is Practical Magic about?

On Sunday, however, there was excitement about what lies ahead for Practical Magic after a TikTok announcement at midnight. With a nod at its memorable 'midnight margaritas' scene, it was revealed that the film could be found online and even streamed on Max. However, it was on Monday morning when the magic happened: Practical Magic 2 was officially announced.

HBO Max had explored doing a spinoff series in 2019 named Rules of Magic based on Hoffman’s prequel novel, but nothing ever came out of that project. Nonetheless, the strong fanbase of Practical Magic has withstood the test of time, thus keeping alive hope for more stories from the Owens family.

For the unversed, the story of Practical Magic follows the Owens bloodline of witches who are born with magical powers but are cursed by an ancestor. Maria Owens, desolate and pregnant, cast a spell, not wanting to feel love and pain anymore. Eventually, men loving an Owens woman would suffer under this curse caused by the spell. Sisters, played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, are set to annihilate this curse so that they cease being a matter of discussion for their town folks.

Advertisement

Fans can expect a continuation of the enchanting world of the Owens family after the sequel is announced at some point in the future, thus putting it before a new generation.

ALSO READ: 'We Knew She'd Be Great': Michael Angarano Talks Casting Kristen Stewart In Sacramento; Says She Wanted To Work With Michael Cera