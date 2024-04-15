Deftones' Chino Moreno Shares Exciting Update on Upcoming New Album With First Show of 2024 at Coachella

When you first heard the guitar tones that Deftones brought forth in the 80s, you might have fallen for them instantly. And since then, may have become a big fan. To your surprise, the band might have big news, which will surely cheer you up.

The nu-metal act took the stage at the recent and most talked about festival taking place in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. With a whopping number of tracks performed from their active years, the band also spoke about something new that’s cooking.

Let’s read what the lead singer of the band has to say about the future involving the best possible tracks by Deftones.

Deftones at Coachella 2024

What time would it have been to witness the legends take the stage at Coachella 2024?

Amongst all the pop artists, Deftones had its nu-metal numbers spread across the dry winds of the desert. With a tight set and a mammoth 12-track performance, the act did almost take the breath of their fans away.

Well, the band didn't just empty its sack of surprises with that, but in fact, had more to reveal.

Further talking to KROQ after delivering a set to remember and leave the audience with no energy to scream anymore, Chino Moreno and drummer Abe Cunningham gave a surprising update.

Talking about their tracks in works at the studio, Moreno said, "We've just sort of been working on and off over the last year and a half. From when we started writing to where we're sitting right now is we have a whole record recorded, all musically, and it's pretty much my job now to finish up the vocals."

He further went on to say, "I have this show again next week, and then straight after that I go back home to Oregon and I go in the studio."

While speaking of the launch, the lead singer of the band that produced hits like Be Quite and Drive said, "So as long as that takes, I hate to put a definite time frame, because we're not really in a rush. We want it to be great, I think that's most important. But it is coming and it's really good. We're really excited with what we've been working on, and everybody's jazzed."

What would the next Deftones album be like?

Moreno who is set to take the stage again next week with his band, at the Coachella 2024 music festival, stated that the album will have "an invigorated kind of sound."

"The creative part to me is always kind of the funniest part of being in a band. Performing is great, but coming up with something out of nothing that feeling is like cannot be topped,” he added.

Moreno continued, “So when you get in the room with your friends, we're laughing, we're having fun, and then someone does something, and then I react to it, or they react to what I'm doing, or you know, it goes in a circle and then all of a sudden we lift our heads up, and there's something that exists that didn't exist before we walked in that room."

Here are the songs that Deftones performed at this year's Coachella: Genesis: Rocket Skates, Tempest, Swerve City, Digital Bath, Feiticeira, Ohms, Combat, Change (In the House of Flies), Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away, Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want (The Smiths cover), My Own Summer (Shove It).

