Did Bad Bunny take a dig at Kendall Jenner’s ex Harry Styles during his Coachella 2023 set? Find out

The Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny or Benito Ocasio, has become the first ever Latino artist in the history of Coachella to headline the music festival being held at Indio, California.

However, Bad Bunny appeared to have dissed Harry Styles when he took the stage to perform his two hour set at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival. Here is what we know about the Puerto Rican rapper shading Kendall Jenner’s ex boyfriend at the music festival.

Bad Bunny on Harry Styles

It appeared that Bad Bunny took a dig at Kendall Jenner’s ex Harry Styles in the midst of his set at Coachella 2023 on Friday. During his El Apagón performance, a popular track from Bad Bunny’s latest album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, the background screen displayed a tweet which mentioned both Harry Styles and Puerto Rican rapper by the name.

The tweet read, ‘goodnight, benito could do as it was but harry could never do El Apagon’. This immediately went viral as fans posted the photos of stage and screenshots of Coachella’s live stream on social media. This now viral tweet seems to imply that Bad Bunny is a more flexible artist who could have written Harry Styles’ As It Was. But Harry couldn’t have written Bad Bunny’s El Apagón.

This shade might have come after Harry Styles beat out Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti to win the 2023 Grammy for the Album of the Year. It seems that the Puerto Rican might not be too happy with the Grammy results.

Bad Bunny also kicked off his Coachella performance by paying tribute to past Coachella headliners like The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar with a video. But Harry Styles was not included in this montage video, who was also one of the headliners at the Coachella last year along with The Weeknd and Billie Eilish.

