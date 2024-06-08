Did Sierra McClain Exit Fox Drama 9-1-1 Lone Star Ahead Of Season 5? Exploring Viral Rumors

Sierra McClain is creating headlines as she has allegedly exited the Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star. McClain, who has played the role of Grace Ryder throughout all four seasons, might have left the Fox drama amid rumors that the series may supposedly come to a close after its upcoming fifth season. Read on for further details.

Did Sierra McClain leave 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Sierra McClain has played one of the main characters, Grace Ryder, in the Fox drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star. However, rumors are swirling that she might not return for the fifth season amid speculations that the show reportedly ends after the forthcoming 12-episode season five.

According to Deadline, the fifth season of the 9-1-1: Lone Star is currently in production with 12 episodes, noting that McClain has "quietly left following some cast renegotiation drama."

The outlet reports that sources revealed the cast had been presented with a "take it or leave it" negotiation. McClain was also offered compensation before she reportedly "parted ways." While the actress has not confirmed her exit from the series, news of her absence from the upcoming season remains a rumor.

Fox drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star rumored to end after season 5?

Deadline also reported that Robyn Lively, who plays the role of Marlene Harris in the series, shared a post on Instagram earlier this week but quickly deleted it. In the post, she shared excitement about being part of the series. She wrote, “So excited to be a part of @911lonestar’s final season!! What a ride it’s been!”

Amid several rumors, her post has left fans speculating that the Fox drama may end after Lively reported to write "final season" in her post.

Last month, Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade told Deadline that the network hoped to decide on renewal after assessing the performance of its upcoming season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star this fall.

Per the outlet, Wade explained during Fox's upfront call saying, “Lone Star was not on the schedule this year because of the strike, and we’re really looking forward to getting it back on in the fall." He added, "We are excited about the new season. We’re going to see how that goes as always and then make decisions on that about the future of that franchise.”