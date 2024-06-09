Faith Martin Says She’s ‘Bonded’ With Golden Bachelor Star Gerry Turner, But Won’t Date Him Again

Golden Bachelor contestant Faith Martin reveals she will not get back with Gerry Turner despite the TV star being single. During her appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast, the reality show star confessed about her decision. Martin confessed that though she still has feelings for Turner, she is aware that it is best for both parties to remain friends.

Martin went on to admit that the exes had pretty good chemistry together, but the argument between the duo occurred because of Faith’s “analytical nature.”

What did Faith Martin say about her decision to not get back with Gerry Turner?

During her conversation on the podcast, Martin said that even though she wished to get back with her ex, her intuition was not allowing her to do so. The TV personality went on to say, "I love Gerry. I thought there was something so different about him that I totally appreciated. Honestly speaking, we were pretty darn compatible in a lot of ways.” She further added, “As much as I felt for him, my intuition would lead me to believe that it's probably [for the best]."

Martin revealed that Turner has been extremely analytical in his life, while she takes her decisions from the heart. This difference between the two had taken a toll on their relationship earlier, and would do so now too, said the reality TV star.

Martin adds, “I think if I were truly in love with someone, there is no amount of distance that would keep me away.”

Faith Martin recalls shared experiences with Gerry Turner

Speaking dearly about Turner, Faith said that she would always be available for him, even for the sake of their shared experiences. Martin revealed, "I'll always be there. We had that shared experience; all of us did, so we're bonded for life.” She continued, I think it's important that we all do that, because wasn't it honestly quite an adventure? For Leslie and me and Theresa too, I think it was even so much more intense."

Martin and Turner parted ways after the duo decided that they could not live together in the same home.

