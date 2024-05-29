Fallen Idols Docuseries: Where To Watch It Online? Streaming Details, Digital Release & More To Know

Fallen Idols, a new docuseries by Investigation Discovery, explores the rise and struggles of Nick and Aaron Carter. The docu-series will feature interviews with their accusers and close associates.

Quiet on Set had some explosive revelations, but Investigation Discovery (ID) has another gripping docuseries for you. The focus this time is on Nick and Aaron Carter, who were iconic figures in the early 2000s.

The rise of the Carter Brothers

Backstreet Boys founding member, Nick Carter was a celebrity at the close of the nineties and beginning of 2000. Also, his younger sibling Aaron Carter became a teenage pop sensation. 

However, both brothers faced innumerable problems after their initial successes leading to a much publicized feud. Such troubled lives as theirs were further highlighted by Aaron Cart's untimely demise through accidental drowning in 2022.

Release and streaming details

Sunday, May 27th, 2024 marked the premiere of its first two episodes by Fallen Idols. Additionally, Monday, May 28th at 9 p.m. ET will exclusively air the final two episodes here. The series can be streamed on various platforms such as Discovery+, Max Hulu+, Sling, and Philo among others. Traditionally it also airs on ID for television viewers.

A revelation of their lives

This four-part docuseries created by the same team behind Quiet on Set examines Nick and Aaron Carter’s personal lives as well as their professional ones. It captures their soaring into stardom and then subsequent struggles that made them burn out easily too soon thereafter as stated by official descriptions of Fallen Idols. 

One important aspect not left untouched is about three women accusing Nick Carter of sexually assaulting them which forms part of this series’ main theme. These women are Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shay Ruth whose experiences revealed through interviews with them in this documentary caused quite an aftermath they did not anticipate. 

Moreover, there are sections concerning how Aaron Carter coped with mental health issues alongside substance abuse while his decision to stand beside his brother’s accusers forever severed their ties.

Voices from the past

Fallen Idols brings on board individuals who have an input as far as the Carter brothers are concerned. Among these interviews are Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shay Ruth. The docuseries also comprises opinions from some members of the Carter family in addition to close friends. 

Of significance is Kaya Jones ex-girlfriend to Nick Carter and Aaron Carter’s former fiancée Melanie Martin who give their personal accounts and reflections on how tumultuous lives of these brothers were.

A tale of fame and struggle

This makes Fallen Idols provide a poignant look into the Carter Brothers’ journey that began with high fame but was weighed down by personal troubles. It is an exclusive documentary that gives a detailed account of their lives, highlighting the immense pressure associated with celebrity life and its impact on family dynamics. 

Fallen Idols thus becomes a must-watch show for fans and newcomers alike as it explores the ups, downs, dreams, nightmares, and even hard truths about iconic figures in the early 2000s in this fascinating story.

FAQs

When did Fallen Idols premiere?
The first two episodes premiered on May 27, 2024, with the final two on May 28, 2024.
Where can I watch Fallen Idols?
It's available on Discovery+, Max, Hulu+, Sling, Philo, and ID.
