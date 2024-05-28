TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to sexual assault and rape.

Docuseries, Fallen Idols explores the allegations and disputes involving late pop singer Aaron Carter and Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, an Investigation Discovery documentary series, premiered its first two episodes on Monday. It revealed various unsettling stories about Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, his late brother Aaron Carter, and other Carter family members.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter

The first two episodes of the four-part series focus on introducing Melissa Schuman, a former pop girl band member who was the first to come out publicly in 2017 to report that Nick Carter had sexually assaulted her.

Melissa Schuman

According to Schuman, she was under a lot of pressure from her team to slim down and start dating another young pop star. The singer claimed that Nick, a senior who is four years old, contacted her agents to ask about introducing the two celebrities. In the most unsettling part of the first episode, Schuman describes in explicit detail a 2003 sexual assault she claims she got away from Nick.

When the #MeToo movement was causing waves in the entertainment industry, Schuman made a statement. Ashley Rapp and Shay Ruth, two other accusers, later came forward with their assault claims. Throughout four episodes, Schuman, Repp, and Ruth discuss their experiences and the criticism they've faced for coming forward and leveling accusations against someone as loved by the band's superfans as Nick Carter.

Ashley Repp

Fallen Idols also documents that Ashley Repp was close friends with Aaron's twin sister Angel, who asked Ashley, then fifteen, to stay at the family's Florida Keys estate in the summer of 2003. Repp claims that Nick repeatedly sexually assaulted her while she was living at the property, which she adds had abundant booze and little to no parental supervision. Repp makes an especially terrifying accusation that Nick let his friends view their encounter through the roof of a boat.

Shannon Ruth

Fallen Idols also includes interviews with Shannon Shay Ruth, who sued Nick in December 2022, claiming he had raped and assaulted her on a Backstreet Boys tour bus when she was seventeen, during a Tacoma, Washington, concert in 2001. Ruth, who has autism and cerebral disability, talks candidly in the interview about how the musician allegedly lost it on her when she tried to turn down his advances. She claims that she promised to inform everyone of what had happened after the encounter.

Aaron Carter and Nick Carter

According to Time Magazine, the second part of the documentary delves into Aaron Carter's troubles, some of which started when he came out in favor of the survivors who claimed that his brother had sexually assaulted them, shattering their bond before Aaron Carter passed away in 2022 at the age of 34.

The primary focus of Fallen Idols is the strained bond between brothers, detailing how their mother, in particular, set them against each other as performers and family providers. Although Jane Carter has not responded to these particular accusations, she did discuss her parental role in an interview with ABC in 2005.



While Fallen Idols does revisit well-trod ground, it goes far beyond and provides background information to current news stories, ranging from the Carter family dynamic to Nick's alleged history of sexual assault and rape as well as his pattern of cruelty toward women.

