Nick Carter's Ex Kaya Jones Speaks About Allegations Against Former In New Docuseries

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse, rape, and drug addiction

A new docu-series that centers around the lives of Backstreet Boys’ fame Nick Carter and late brother Aaron Carter has already captured the internet as it premieres on May 27. The public personas and personal lives of the Carter brothers have been up for much scrutiny- involving cases of drug abuse and allegations of sexual assault. As Fallen Idols chronicles the messy past of the member of one of the most successful bands to come out in the 90s, viewers would learn about Nick Carter’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones’ involvement in the case, when she sided with the woman who accused the elder Carter of rape.

Kaya Jones spoke to Melissa Schuman on phone after the allegations came forward

Kaya Jones, who was once a member of the famed girl group The Pussycat Dolls, revealed that she had reached out to Melissa Schuman, best known for her work in the pop group Dream, who accused Nick Carter of rape in her apartment at Santa Monica in 2003. PEOPLE magazine, which obtained exclusive access to one of the clips from this Investigation Docuseries, detailed what Jones had said about the case. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Schuman came forward with her allegations through a blog post in 2017, which Carter denied, saying that while the two did have sex, it was consensual. After the discourse unfolded on social media, Jones famously tweeted out to Carter the same year, writing “Don’t lie Nick. I’m no longer keeping your secrets."

Advertisement

Jones, who dated Carter in 2003, revealed that she came across a very detailed allegation against her ex-partner. “It bothered me. Because it was discrediting this girl. So I wanted to hear what Melissa had to say,” the singer added, referring to Schuman. Jones reached out to the latter via Twitter and offered Schuman her contact, and the two ended up exchanging words.

Schuman has also been featured in the four-part docuseries, who called Jones “kind” and revealed that they spoke on the phone for hours. “I needed someone to tell me that my life wasn’t over,” she says in the clip as per People.

As for Jones, the aforementioned X post was a way of saying “don’t push it.” The two had broken up over undisclosed arguments, which the singer alludes to in this new docuseries. “Because he knows what I know. He knows why I left him,” said the singer in the clip.

Carter brother's controversy-laden career

In 2023, Shannon Ruth, another woman who sued Carter for alleged sexual battery, filed a lawsuit against the latter. A counter-lawsuit followed, which mentioned Schuman’s name as well. Carter accused them of taking advantage of the #MeToo movement, further hashing a conspiracy to defame and vilify the singer.

Fallen Idols also sheds light on the life of Aaron Carter, Nick’s deceased brother who struggled with addiction. The duo shared a conflict-ridden dynamic, which has been covered in the docuseries at length.

ALSO READ: ‘That Was A Hard Time’: Director Kelsey Mann Reveals Reason To Introduce ‘Teenage Emotions’ In Inside Out 2