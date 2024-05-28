'It Bothered Me': Nick Carter's Ex Kaya Jones Addresses Melissa Schuman's Allegations Against Backstreet Boys Star

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

In recent news, Melissa Schuman aimed at Backstreet Boys artist Nick Carter, accusing him of r*pe. However, it was his ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones who came forth to support the Dream singer.

What is this controversy and when did it all begin? Let’s learn…

Kaya Jones reached out to Melissa Schuman

Investigation Discovery has come forth with another docuseries that talks about the lives of acclaimed artists while also addressing controversies they have been involved in. A clip from Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter was recently reported by PEOPLE, where Kaya Jones shares that she had reached out to Melissa Schuman after the This Is Me singer made the allegations.

According to the report by the state magazine, Jones mentioned in the Investigation Discovery clip that she was in a romantic relationship with Nick Carter during the time she was a part of the famous girl band Pussycat Dolls. Jones further adds that during this same period, she saw a “very detailed allegation” about Carter and its response.

"It bothered me. Because it was discrediting this girl (Schuman). So I wanted to hear what Melissa had to say," Jones stated in the clip.

Jones had gotten in touch with Schuman through Twitter and further offered the Afraid artist her contact details, after which Schuman reached out to her, as per the report. Recalling the time she spoke with the Buttons artist, Schuman called her a “kind” person in the clip, while adding that she spoke to her “for hours,” as Schuman wanted “someone to tell me that my life wasn’t over.”

When did Melissa Schuman accuse Nick Carter?

It was in 2017 when Melisa Schuman first made the allegations against Nick Carter. It was through her blog post on her website that she accused the Drowning artist of r*ping her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2003 when she was an 18-year-old virgin.

However, Carter, while denying the allegations, also stated that the s*x was consensual.

Recently, in February 2023, Nick Carter filed a countersuit against Shannon Ruth, who had sued the artist for alleged sexual battery two months earlier. Melissa Schuman was included in this filing, as per a report by PEOPLE.

Carter alleged that the stated women were taking advantage of the #MeToo movement, using it to “defame and vilify” him for monetary reasons.

In the following months, Schuman too sued the Incomplete artist over the 2003 incident. Back then, as per the attorney for Carter, all the allegations made in the 2023 filing by Scuman were “false” and a “PR stunt,” the outlet reported.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter is a docuseries that follows the events in the lives of the stated artists. While focusing on their stardom, it even addresses the tragic events. The investigation discovery docuseries will premier across two nights on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, from 9–11 p.m. ET/PT on ID and streaming on Max.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

