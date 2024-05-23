Melissa Schuman Confesses Being Forced To Sing With Nick Carter After He Allegedly Raped Her; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Melissa Schuman, the singer of Dream, revealed that she was forced to sing a duet with Nick Carter, whom she alleges to have raped her. In the upcoming investigative documentary Fallen Idols: Nick and Aron Carter, the singer reveals being horrified to be in the room with the Backstreet Boys member after the alleged incident.

Schuman details the 2003 incident when the singer was still a part of the girl group Dream and received a text from Carter. Melissa revealed they were in Santa Monica then, and the text freaked her out. However, the Made for Us singer denied the allegations made by Schuman.

ALSO READ: New Fallen Idols Documentary To Explore Nick And Aaron Controversies; Deets Inside

Accusations on Nick Carter alleged by Melissa Schuman

In the upcoming docu-series based on the lives of Nick and Aaron Carter, Melissa Schuman reveals that days after the alleged rape encounter, the boy band member reached out to her. Melissa said, “I received a text message from Nick saying, ‘Why did you make me do that?’ And that text message freaked me out.”

After the alleged incident, Schuman was asked to take legal action against the singer. However, the 39-year-old did not file a complaint because Carter, at the time, had strong connections to turn the tables.

The Hollow actress explained the situation on air, saying, “I confided in my manager about going to the police and reporting the crime.” She continued, “And he was just like, ‘You know, [Carter’s] got the most powerful litigator in the country. We’re trying to build yourself a name right now, and this will just destroy all of it.’ I was in such a vulnerable position leaving that group, with no financial stability, that it was like, ‘Okay, this isn’t a viable option for me.’”

Schuman said that after the incident settled down, she avoided Nick Carter for the longest time until she joined Kenneth Crear’s management company, where the song required a duet and had to sing alongside Carter.

Silent Scream actress recalled, “And I signed with Kenneth Crear’s management company, only to later find out that Kenneth was like family to Nick. And so I remember Kenneth going, ‘Nick recorded this song, it’s a duet, and you know he and I were discussing, and we both agree you should sing this duet with him.’”

Crear understood that Schuman was conflicted about recording the song with Nick, so he provided the actress-singer with a solution. Schuman said, “My first thought was, ‘Do I have to be alone with him?’ and Kenneth goes, ‘Oh, no, it’s already pre-recorded. You only have to go in and do your part.’”

Melissa Schuman being forced to work with Nick Carter

While on air for the docu-series, the singer revealed that she was yet again forced to work with Nick Carter. Schuman said she signed the contract because she had to accept the offer, but when she saw Carter, she froze.

Describing the incident when she yet again met the vocalist of the band, the Anna’s Dream actress said, “I was scared, and I was very cold to him.”

She added, “And we sang our duet. I don’t even think I looked at him. And eventually, he goes, 'Well, clearly, we don’t like each other.’ And those were the last words he ever said to me.”

Fallen Idol: Nick and Aaron Carter will premiere two nights on Max on May 27.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

