‘Shared It With Everyone On My Team’: Lady Gaga Reveals She Performed 5 Chromatica Ball Shows With COVID

Pop icon Lady Gaga shared that nothing will stop her from performing for her Little Monsters, not even COVID! The pop superstar graced the red carpet on May 23 for the Los Angeles premiere of her new HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball. She wore a striking white creation that even featured part of a car. The beautiful dress featured hole detailing and included a white metal structure over the top part of the dress and across the waist,

"On the red carpet, I told them it was a car part. They said what kind, and I said I don’t know, I’m not a mechanic," she wrote alongside an image of herself in the dress, one of several she shared on May 23, 2024.

Lady Gaga shared that she performed five shows on the Chromatica Ball tour with COVID

During a Q&A session, Lady Gaga revealed that she had performed five shows on the Chromatica Ball tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I shared it with everyone on my team, and I said, 'I don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work, and you don't have to perform and you don't have to work that day, but I'm going to do the show,' because I just didn't want to let all the fans down." the singer added.

She further said that she felt it was unfair to her fans who came to watch her, especially because they were putting themselves to harm. she added, During all my quick changes, I kept going. 'I'm sorry. I'm so sorry.' "

More details about Lady Gaga's upcoming music and much more

When it comes to the next release from Gaga, she explained that she's been busy working on something very different from her previous music. The pop star said she has been working in her studio every day and has successfully written several songs, which are going to be very unique and nothing like anything that she's ever made before.

Meanwhile, Gaga was at the world premiere fan screening of her concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, at Nya Studios on May 23, 2024. The film follows Gaga's 2022 Chromatica Ball tour stop at Dodger Stadium in L.A., where she performed hits like Just Dance, and Born This Way to a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people.

On the work front, Gaga will next make her debut as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in Folie á Deux, premiering October 4, 2024.

