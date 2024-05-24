Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Ending Explained; Was Furiosa Able To Keep The Promise To Her Mother That Was Made Decades Ago?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by George Miller, returns to post-apocalyptic Australia to tell the story of Furiosa's formative years. The film follows the character from 10 to 28, with Anya Taylor-Joy playing Furiosa. The film has a clear cut ending, similar to Mad Max: Fury Road, and follows the character's journey on the Fury Road. The film has a similar ending to the 2015 feature film, making it a must-watch for fans of the series.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on 15 May 2024. It was released in theatres in Australia by Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures on 23 May 2024.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ending explained

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Furiosa's main focus is returning to her home, The Green Place, with a seed given to her by her mother as a token of remembrance at times, reminding her of what she's fighting to get back to. However, as the film progresses, she also contemplates revenge after being taken hostage by warlord Dementus and witnessing him murdering her mother. She cannot return home without inflicting damage on him.

After coming of age in The Citadel, watching Immortan Joe interact with Dementus after he has taken over Gas Town, Furiosa hatches a plan with her confidant, Praetorian Jack, to escape back to The Green Place. After Dementus lays siege on The Bullet Farm and captures Furiosa and Praetorian Jack, he kills Furiosa's paramour and she manages to escape, severing her own arm in the process and making way for her iconic robot-arm look.

Furiosa returns to The Citadel and, after revealing Dementus's plan to Immortan Joe, she devises her own revenge plan. As the 40 Day Wasteland War continues, she commandeers a car and follows Dementus's path. She torments him, reminding him of her past and her motives.

From there the film transitions into a surprising motif as narration reveals the true story of what Furiosa did to Dementus is mostly the subject of hearsay and rumor. Some believe that she shot him, others tortured him to death, but The History Man reveals that Furiosa revealed the truth to him.

Furiosa chained up Dementus to a rock at The Citadel and planted the seed her mother gave her there, where it has grown out of his body, and after years of development finally produced fruit. After picking the first piece from it, Furiosa takes the fruit and shares it with none other than Immortan Joe's wives from Mad Max: Fury Road.

As the movie ends, she hides the five of them inside the War Rig and prepares for the events of that movie to unfold. Furiosa is not only satisfied with her revenge but also eager to finally keep the promise to her mother that was made decades before.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a very different film than the other installments in the Mad Max franchise. It isn’t as much a chase film as it is a spiritual epic that chronicles Furiosa’s entire backstory leading up to the climatic events of Mad Max: Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy shows a more vulnerable, sensitive side to the character than Charlize Theron had been able to.

Exploring the end credits of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The credits of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga feature a montage of critical moments from Mad Max: Fury Road, bringing Furiosa's character arc to a close. After years of serving cruel men, Furiosa finally gets the chance to lead a cause she believes in. Given her tragic backstory, she is determined to bring Joe's wives to safety and fight for their happiness, a life she has eluded since childhood.

The final post-credit stinger of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga features the bird skull bobblehead that is used by Nux in Mad Max: Fury Road. While this is a fun Easter egg to one of the coolest characters in the Mad Max franchise, it's also a reminder of the new backstory given to the War Boys in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. It’s revealed that any of the War Boys wouldn’t think twice about sacrificing themselves for Immortan Joe, as one War Boy hurls himself from the top of the Citadel in order to attack Dementus.

Considering that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga wraps up right where Mad Max: Fury Road begins, it seems unlikely that Anya Taylor-Joy would reprise her role in another prequel film. However, George Miller has stated he has plans for another Mad Max prequel.

