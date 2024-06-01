'Had All These Big Giant Stunts': Will Smith Reveals He Injured Himself While Filming His Next, Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. Smith has continued to captivate the attention of fans with his unmatched acting skills and his charming on-screen persona. He has established an undisputed reputation by delivering well-crafted performances and depicting diverse roles throughout his acting career.

Smith is finally returning to the big screen, reprising his role as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and teaming up with his co-star Martin Lawrence in another Bad Boys franchise sequel.

The actor recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. At the event, he revealed that he injured himself while performing some of the stunts in this project. Read on for further details.

Will Smith reveals he injured himself while performing stunts in Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith recently attended the premiere of his upcoming action comedy film Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Los Angeles with his family and his co-star Martin Lawrence and gushed about the project.

Smith is no stranger to performing dangerous action sequences in his movies. At the premiere of Bad Boys 4, he revealed how he injured himself while performing some stunts in this upcoming project.

The 55-year-old actor shared that he injured his heel while using a jump rope during a stunt scene for the movie. He told Variety, “We had all these big giant stunts and stuff, but there was a jump rope scene, and I had one jump rope — not even two times around, one time around — and on the first one, I got a tear in my heel."

Smith then revealed to the outlet that he found it surprising because they had filmed many intense action scenes without any problems, saying, "I was like, ‘We just had all these action scenes, and I tore my heel doing one jump rope!’”

Will Smith on working with Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Having first appeared as Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in Michael Bay's action comedy Bad Boys (1995), Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are returning to play these iconic characters once again in the highly anticipated fourth sequel, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Recently, they attended their Bad Boys 4 movie premiere, where Smith gushed about working with co-star Lawrence.

He told THR, “When we hit the set on this movie, literally on the first day, we’re going, rushing around, and Martin just said, ‘Hey man, slow down a little bit.’”

The actor continued speaking about what his co-star Martin Lawrence told him, saying, “He said, ‘We’re going to enjoy this one,’ you know, and he sort of set that tone day one that we were going to come together, and we were going to make sure we didn’t miss the beauty of this opportunity we had to work together.”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is set to be released in theaters on June 7, 2024.