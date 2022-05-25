Here's why Rob Kardashian skipped Kourtney and Travis' regal Italian wedding; Reports

Rob Kardashian skipped big sister Kourtney Kardashian's first official wedding ever. While the whole Kard-Jen clan strapped on their designer garbs and set off to Italy for the Poosh founder's lavish wedding celebrations with now-husband Travis Barker, their only brother Rob was nowhere to be seen throughout the 4-day-long elaborate celebration.

According to a recent report by Page Six, the Rob & Chyna star avoided the ceremony as he wanted to remain out of the public eye especially away from such a publicized event. A source opened up about Rob's reasons for his absence in a chat with the outlet and revealed, "Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister." They also added that Kourtney was "understanding" of Rob's decision and did not take his absence personally.

Meanwhile, another insider spilled that Rob was a rather private personality and is not big on public events or travelling even. So, Kourtney's star-studded wedding ceremony was not on the table for him but he is looking forward to celebrating with the newlyweds after they come back home to Los Angeles. Although that might take some time as the couple is still vacationing in Portofino and were recently snapped launching off a yacht.

However, Rob was not the only Kardashian clan member who skipped the wedding. Kourtney's ex-partner Scott Disick was also not present at the ceremony. As per reports, the reality Tv star was not invited to the ceremony altogether.

