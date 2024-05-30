Horror Franchise Exorcist Expands With New Sequel, Set for 2025 Release; Here's All We Know

Get ready for a spine-chilling experience with a real horror movie, bonanza: This cult horror franchise has sent adults scurrying from their seats with its gripping plot. Any guesses? We're talking about the iconic Exorcist universe, which has announced an expansion with the next installment of the franchise. Thanks to the visionary Mike Flanagan, known for Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House, who has signed on to write, direct, and produce a new version of the film.

"The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe,” Flanagan stated. “Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting.”

Details about the upcoming sequel The Exorcist: Deceiver

The next part of The Exorcist will be produced by Trevor Macy on behalf of Intrepid Pictures and Flanagan via his new Red Room Pictures banner. This union marks the fourth time Flanagan has been involved with a movie with Blumhouse, following his work on 2013's Oculus, 2016's Hush, and 2016's Ouija: Origin of Evil, all of which were also produced by Macy.

It has been confirmed that The Exorcist: Deceiver will feature an all-new plot and will not be comparable to the previous films in the franchise. The film is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum talks about Mike Flanagan

Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum has all the good things to say about director Mike Flanagan.“Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse.”

Furthermore, Morgan Creek chairman and CEO David Robinson said, “It’s an honor to be working with Mike. I think his vision for this franchise is going to stun audiences worldwide, and I could not be more excited to be working with him, Trevor, Jason, and the entire Blumhouse team."

