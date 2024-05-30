'I Am In A Really Great Relationship Right Now’: Kris Jenner Says BF Corey Gamble Tells Her Age Is Just A Number

Everyone deserves a second chance at love, and when true love comes knocking, many factors matter, but none more than chemistry and compatibility. Take Kris Jenner, for example. She recently shared some thoughts about her relationship with Corey Gamble on The Kardashians. On May 30, the couple enjoyed a romantic date night in Paris, France, during Fashion Week.

“Corey and I met in Paris, so he always plans a special night for us when we’re here,” Kris explained. “I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, ‘Why do you want to date somebody older than you?’ I didn’t get the age gap. He taught me that age is just a number. A f–king big number, but it’s a number.”

Kris and Corey have a 25-year age difference and have been together since 2014.

Kris Jenner admits she is in a great relationship right now

Kris Jenner admitted that she found her partner, Corey Gamble, husband material, and stated they were in a great relationship, which she does not wish to ruin.

Kris Jenner said she didn't feel the need to wear a long white dress and walk down the aisle. She mentioned she had already done that, had the big wedding, and had the kids. Jenner feels grateful and blessed for her life and is excited for the future.

Kris shared her four oldest kids—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian—with the late Robert Kardashian, and her daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with ex-Caitlyn Jenner. As of now, she has 13 grandchildren.

Cory Gamble got accepted into the Kardashian clan after quite a bit of convincing

While Corey Gamble has now become a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it took quite a bit of convincing from his side for the family to accept him. Previously, on a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney called out Corey Gamble about how he talked about disciplining children. He mentioned that he would "spank" her daughter if she scratched him, which upset Kourtney.

“He will never be around my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us, there will be a f–king issue,” said Kourtney. Moreover, even Kim Kardashian once said that she was worried for her mother and hoped she wasn't taking things too fast.

