The Hunger Games: Rachel Zegler confirmed to star in upcoming prequel as Lucy Gray Baird

Rachel Zegler of West Side Story will feature in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. "Listen up..... can y'all grow restfully?" Zegler tweeted on Monday night, sparking curiosity over her casting.

She further tweeted, “Are you becoming an individual resting decisively?” As eagle-eyed fans pointed out, the first letter of each word in her tweet spells out the main character’s name, Lucy Gray Baird. As per Deadline, Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel of the same name, which takes set decades before Katniss Everdeen's events in The Hunger Games, is being turned into a film. As a result, Jennifer Lawrence, who rose to fame as the Girl on Fire, is absent from the prequel plot.

Instead, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is about Coriolanus Snow, an ambitious young man who grows up to be the dictatorial ruler of Panem, a dystopian society. Tom Blyth ("Billy the Kid" and "The Gilded Age") will portray the young Snow, as previously stated. During the 10th Hunger Games, Snow, who is 18 years old, is selected to tutor Lucy Gray, a female tribute from the poor District 12, in the next film. The horrific televised spectacle, as presented in The Hunger Games trilogy — which was adapted into four feature films - randomly picks two youngsters from each district to battle to the death.

Meanwhile, given Lucy Gray's vocal talent, it's no wonder that Zegler, who beat off hundreds of other actors to play Maria in Steven Spielberg's critically acclaimed production of West Side Story, earned the main part in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Next, Zegler will star opposite Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as well as in Disney's live-action Snow White.

