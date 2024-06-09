‘I Will Forever Be Grateful': Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Reveals How Candace Cameron Bure Showed Up After Actor's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Kelly Rizzo, actress and the late Bob Saget’s wife, recently revisited the distressing time of her husband’s death in early 2022. She recollected actress Candace Cameron Bure’s support during the dire situation and expressed her gratitude for her presence.

Meanwhile, Bure acknowledged that the late comedian had a special place in her life and thus wanted to be there in person. The Full House co-star revealed that she didn’t even think twice before flying to be with Saget’s family.

Kelly Rizzo and Candace Cameron Bure recall Bob Saget’s passing

Candace Cameron Bure, 48, best known as D.J. Tanner on Full House, appeared in the latest episode of Kelly Rizzo’s podcast, Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo. The duo recalled the time when Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Florida and the shock that followed. After the esteemed comedian’s cause of death was revealed, Bure flew out to be with Rizzo, 45, and mourn his death.

Appreciating Bure’s effort, the host recalled in the June 7 episode, “You were the first person at my house that day… it’s just something that I will forever be grateful to you for.”

However, Bure claimed that while the gesture was surely meant for Rizzo, being there was equally important, or rather “instinctual,” for her because of the close bond she and Saget once shared. “I mean, it was 100 percent for you, but also for me too… you just can’t quite comprehend it,” the Full House star responded.

Bure shared that dealing with such a “loss” wasn’t easy for either her or Saget's family. Therefore, she simply wanted to be near people who loved him and “talk it through” to find more answers about Saget’s unexpected death. She added, “I didn’t hesitate… I didn’t even think about it. It was very instinctual,” the Growing Pains actress noted.

Bure is best known for playing her Full House character, D.J. Tanner, who was Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner’s daughter in the show. Hence, the duo were quite close as they acted in the show’s spin-off, Fuller House, as well.

How did Bob Saget die?

In a fateful incident, Bob Saget, who is regarded as a torchbearer in the stand-up comedy sphere, passed away on January 9, 2022. He was 65. The incident took place when he was on his I Don’t Do Negative comedy tour and had just performed a comedy show the night before, per People.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in Florida after suffering blunt head trauma. There were no witnesses to the incident. His family announced the tragic news a month after his demise.

The world was shaken by his sudden passing. An autopsy report by the Orange County Medical Examiner revealed that he succumbed to severe injuries at the back of his head, possibly caused by a fall. The report stated that Saget's head was fatally fractured, extending to his eyes, and with scalp abrasions, hemorrhage, among other injuries.

