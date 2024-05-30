Is Heels Wrestling Drama Heading To Netflix? Streaming Rumors And Season 3 Speculation Explored

The hit show that was an ode to pro wrestling, Heels starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, is expected to return to fans but with a new home. Originally aired on Starz, the 2021 wrestling series eyes a potential streaming release date on Netflix.

Throwback to the time when ‘Cancel STARZ’ began trending on Twitter after the network canceled the fan-favorite Heels after two seasons in late 2023. Now, fans and first-time watchers will soon be able to stream the show on the streaming giant. If the comeback’s a hit, reports suggest a potential Season 3 revival is not far away.

Heels eyes a potential streaming release and show revival

Pro wrestling drama, Heels is reportedly set to hit Netflix with both of its seasons available to stream all at once. A report by PWInsider suggests it will premiere on Monday, July 29 after the network acquired non-exclusive rights to the show in April. An official confirmation is still due from Netflix.

Created by Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron, Netflix is also interested in landing a third season acting as a show revival. Since Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger, and with the cast, crew, and fans alike, not expecting the show to get canceled on Starz, hopes are high that a Season 3 will materialize.

However, it all depends on the wrestling drama’s viewership on the streamer. Other than that, the lead stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig’s scheduling conflicts could be another roadblock to a potential third season. Amell is set to star in the Suits spinoff, Suits: LA whereas Ludwig will lead the forthcoming Amazon MGM+ post-apocalyptic drama, Earth Abides.

Heels showrunner voiced his stance against Starz’s cancelation

Following the infamous cancellation of Heels from Starz’s roster of shows in September 2023, showrunner Mike O’Malley addressed his concerns publicly. He noted that while none of it was intended, they are anyhow looking for a new home for Heels. "I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else,” O’Malley told Entertainment Tonight. The decision to axe the show came soon after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ended last year.

The showrunner highlighted that Heels is trying to honor wrestlers and anybody who dreams of pursuing the sport. But the show also delves into the dark side of wrestling, behind the glitz of show lights, the sacrifices wrestlers have to make in their lives on health, family, and financial aspects.

Besides the bigger picture, Heels follows the rivalry between two brothers, Amell’s Jack Spade, and Ludwig’s Ace Spade, in the close-knit community of small-town pro wrestling, Duffy Wrestling League in Georgia. The brothers hail from a family of wrestlers, but face the tragedy of their father’s death after he is unable to shine in the world of wrestling. Now, the brothers must carry their father’s legacy while vaulting in the wrestling world, but only one shall win.

Other cast members include Alison Luff, Kelli Berglund, Mary McCormack, Allen Maldonado, Roxton Garcia, Trey Tucker, Chris Bauer, and others.

As the show potentially hits Netflix, fans wait with bated breaths for a new season of Heels.

