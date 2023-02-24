Is Selena Gomez quitting social media after defending Taylor Swift amid Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber drama?

Selena Gomez is quitting social media, once again. The Rare Beauty mogul recently took to Twitter and shared a video announcing her decision. In a video shared on Twitter, Selena can be seen saying, “I'm very happy. I'm so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier. I'm good. I love who I am. I don't care. I'm big. I'm not. I don't care. I love who I am.” She continued, "And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, 'cause this is a little silly."

"And I'm 30, I'm too old for this," she added. "But I love you guys so much. And I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm gonna just take a break from everything."

What happened between Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber? Lately, there have been more than one instance when Selena Gomez has made headlines because of social media. Recently, a video featuring Hailey Bieber surfaced on social media, where the model could be seen pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift on Drop The Mic – Hailey’s former rap battle show with Method Man. Selena took to the comments section of the post and came to the defense of her BFF as she wrote, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Before this, Selena commented ‘I love you’ on a video which termed Jenner and Bieber ‘nepo babies’ and said that they were acting like ‘mean girls’. Selena’s reaction comes after fans accused Hailey and Kylie Jenner of making fun of the Lose You to Love Me singer’s eyebrows on Instagram. However, Jenner slammed these claims and wrote, “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly." Selena replied to her comment as she wrote, "Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!"

Recently, the Only Murders in the Building alum also responded to a fan’s video who claimed that Hailey Bieber, along with Kendall Jenner and another woman, took a dig at Selena. In the video, the women could be seen lip-synching the words to a trending audio that said, “I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." Bieber took down the video after fans accused her of poking fun at Gomez. The singer commented on the fan’s video and wrote, “"It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! X.”

Selena Gomez’s complicated relationship with social media Selena Gomez had recently returned to Instagram on January after taking a break for a few years. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that she let her assistants handle her social media accounts because she did not want to be affected by the negativity online. She further revealed that the only social media app she had on her phone was TikTok as she found it a little less hostile.

