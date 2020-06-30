  1. Home
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay faces criticism over 'sexual harassing' scene; KCSC gets 50 complaints about the show

Fans of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay are appreciating the series for shedding light on different mental health ailments. However, a few scenes from Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's new drama have not gone down well with viewers.
International fans are applauding Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's new drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay for its attempt to shed light on mental health awareness. With just four episodes down, the tvN drama has already sparked the conversation about different mental health illness. However, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay finds itself in a controversy after the third episode featured a few scenes that did not go down well with audiences in South Korea and a few international viewers. 

The third episode of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay featured Kim Soo-hyun's Moon Kang-tae standing shirtless in the locker room/hospital's changing room when Seo Ye-ji's Ko Moon-young barges into the changing room and reaches out to the character's washboard abs. While the scene left many fans gushing, a few fans did not appreciate that the onscreen writer touched the caregiver without his consent. 

In another scene, Ko Moon-young expressed her wish to sleep with Moon Kang-tae. The bold scene has also left everyone talking. Viewers have also spoken up against Kwak Dong Yeon's cameo character Kwon Ki Do flashing in the scene. 

Viewers took to THEQOO and Twitter to deem the scene "sexual harassment." Via Koreaboo, a viewer, writing on THEQOO, said, "The entire scene about the hair being sexually arousing… LMAO. I really can’t even deal with how much harassment is overlooked as humor.” Another comment read, "All of these scene are problematic indeed. I can’t believe some of you are trying to side with the show… Look how forgiving we are when it comes to sexual harassment, huh?”

While viewers are pointing out the scene, there are a few speaking up against the backlash. 

As the online debate continues, the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) has received over 50 complaints regarding the show as of Monday (29/6) after. As reported by MoneyS via Naver, a representative revealed these complaints have been with regard to the sexual content appearing in the third episode. 

Do you think the makers went too far with the elements of the third episode? Let us know your opinions in the comments below. 

