‘It Was Always Fun': 13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minnette Reveals Reason Behind Decision To Quit Acting

Dylan Minnette has finally opened up about his reasons for quitting acting despite his stellar trajectory in the field. Minnette’s popularity peaked when he starred in the series, 13 Reasons Why, however after the show’s end, he didn’t actively take up acting roles.

The renowned star decided to shift his focus back to music as he worked along with his music band, Wallows. Talking about his decision to quit acting, Minnette revealed that eventually after a time, acting just felt like a job to him, making him realize that he enjoys making music more.

Dylan Minnette revealed his reasons for quitting acting

In his recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Minnette addressed fans’ most asked question as to why he halted his acting career despite receiving massive success. The vocalist of Wallows then acknowledged the fact that his series, 13 Reasons Why, was one of his most successful projects. Yet after a time he didn’t feel that spark in acting anymore and lost his inspiration. All this made acting just a job for him, eventually resulting in his break from acting.

Minnette shared, “I was fortunate to find success in [acting]. I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I’ve had in acting. But it also started to feel like a bit of a job. I was in a very fortunate position, it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then it was just starting to feel like just a job.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Gregory James Cohan? Meet The Actor Who Voices AI Smith In Jennifer Lopez's Atlas Movie

Dylan Minnette on pursuing music with his band, Wallows

Minnette then discussed his never-ending interest in music, revealing that he has a burning passion for music, something which he shares with his fellow band members of Wallows. Talking about his call to completely immerse himself solely in the music, Minnette shared his inner feelings about taking their band’s musical pursuits to their peak, adding that it could have only been possible if he devoted his 100% to it.

“I feel like I’m in a position now where I can just kind of like do that for a while and get this the farthest it can be. The only way that’s gonna happen is if I put my 100% time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously, the 13 Reasons Why actor commented.

Further, The Open House star also made it clear that music is “what feels natural and inspiring” to him. However this is not the end of Minnette’s acting career, the musician shared that after his break from acting, he has started to feel “something to give artistically and creatively in other fields.”

He further remarked that this other field might probably be acting as his inspiration and interest continues to grow. However, he made his stance clear that he will only make his complete shift to acting when his musical band, Wallows, has successfully exhausted their potential and has decided to take a break mutually.

“I do feel like I have something to give, and that’s probably acting … I feel like I’m starting to feel inspiration for that again. At some point, when we’ve fulfilled our Wallows duties and we’re all ready to take a break as a band, that’s when I’ll have the perfect inspiration to do something,” he stated.

Though Dylan Minnette did make his acting returns on multiple occasions after the conclusion of 13 Reasons Why. He was featured in the 2022 film, Scream and even starred in the Hulu miniseries, The Dropout. As fans await Minnette’s more acting projects, the superstar himself seems inspired enough to make his acting comeback in the coming time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs: All Work Rapper Lost Amid Ongoing Assault Allegations and Cases