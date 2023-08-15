“Stop posting your girlfriend”: When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had Instagram show down and fans supported Calm Down singer

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez love story still remains in the hearts of fans, a story that began with young love in the spotlight. Their relationship bloomed during their teen years. Their chemistry extended beyond the recording studio; they worked together on songs like Baby and Love You Like a Love Song that connected with millions of people.

However, the couple faced their fair share of challenges. Their eventual breakup in 2018 marked the end of a chapter, leaving fans with a mix of nostalgia and sadness. Yet, even after parting ways romantically, both Justin and Selena continued to make headlines in their own ways. Justin later married model Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, in 2018, solidifying a new chapter in his life.

Selena Gomez, on the other hand, emerged as a strong advocate for mental health awareness. She channeled her experiences into her music, releasing albums like Rare that explored themes of self-love and empowerment. Beyond music, she ventured into acting, producing, and philanthropy.

Their love affair may be over, but their influence on their fans and the entertainment industry will live on.

The two first sparked dating rumors back in 2010, as they made their first public appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2011. Their on-again, off-again relationship continued through 2012, with sweet moments like cozying up at award shows and vacations. Despite the challenges, their connection remained strong, leading them to reunite in 2017 after a brief hiatus. However, their final breakup in early 2018 marked the end of their relationship.

When Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had showdown on social media

In the year 2016, the couple had an online fight where fans took Selena’s side. This Instagram showdown had set the internet on buzz. Justin Bieber took to the platform to express his frustration with the hate his rumored new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was receiving. He even hinted at making his account private due to the negativity. This sparked a frenzy among his fans.

Selena Gomez entered the scene with a comment that swiftly gained attention. Addressing Bieber's situation, she wrote, "If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol- It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did." This response resonated with many, painting Selena as a supportive voice for fans who felt neglected.

Justin Bieber didn't shy away from the conversation either. He responded to Selena's comment, hinting at past grievances: "It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love." He followed up with a plea for kindness: "I'm not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u can all be kind to my friends and each other. And yes, I love my beliebers."

Their careers and achievements

Justin began his music career in 2009 at just fifteen years old. He was born in London, Ontario, and his mother brought him up in Stratford. He was born with a natural musical talent and learned how to play the piano, guitar, and drums as a child. He was accidentally discovered by music executive Scooter Braun after his mother uploaded videos of him singing and playing on YouTube. Braun then introduced him to Usher, which helped him land a record deal.

His successful album My World was released after his hit single One Time, which launched him on a meteoric rise. His album contained seven songs that were simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100, which was a ground-breaking accomplishment. The 2010 release of My World 2.0, which featured the huge hit Baby that became a YouTube sensation, helped Bieber rise even further. He has appeared on shows like Saturday Night Live, the David Letterman Show, and the Ellen DeGeneres Show, among others.

Selena's career, on the other hand, has been equally illustrious. She was born on July 22, 1992, in Grand Prairie, Texas, and she showed early promise in the entertainment industry. Selena's magnetic presence and acting skills earned her a devoted fan base after she rose to fame through her role on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. Her artistic ambitions, however, extended beyond the screen.

Selena Gomez formed the band Selena Gomez & the Scene, which released hit albums such as Kiss & Tell and A Year Without Rain. Selena's acting career expanded beyond her Disney days, with roles in films such as Spring Breakers and The Fundamentals of Caring proving her versatility. Her artistic evolution continued as she explored producing, resulting in projects like the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Simultaneously, she emerged as a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, openly discussing her struggles and using her platform to support important causes.

