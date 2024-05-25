Who Is Gregory James Cohan? Meet The Actor Who Voices AI Smith In Jennifer Lopez's Atlas Movie

Jennifer Lopez has impressed fans once again with her role in the recently released Netflix Sci-Fi film, Atlas. The film is set in the future and primarily revolves around AI, with Lopez playing the role of a Data Analyst, Atlas Shepherd, who for her reasons doesn't trust AI and wishes to get rid of them. But due to some uncertain events Lopez’s character ends up on an alien planet, and she has no choice but to link herself with an AI named Smith.

Smith, only with its voice, managed to gain significant traction in the film, and was largely liked by the viewers, raising the question as to who is the actor behind the voice of Smith? The film features many renowned industry names such as Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong, however, one of its central characters, Smith, was given to quite an unknown face of the industry. The role of Smith was voiced by actor Gregory James Cohan

Everything to know about Gregory James Cohan, the voice behind AI Smith

Gregory James Cohan, born on September 21, 1982, may not be a household name in the industry, but he has been actively pursuing his acting career. Cohan has taken on smaller roles in TV shows such as American Horror Stories, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Snowfall. He has also been featured in films like The American Society of Magical Negroes. However, Cohan has also played significant roles in movies like The VelociPastor, A Little Water, and Where There's Smoke. Now, the actor has truly excelled in his latest major role as AI Smith in Atlas, alongside stars like Jennifer Lopez.

ALSO READ: Atlas Ending Explained: Jennifer Lopez's Epic Sci-Fi Finale Unites Humanity And AI

Atlas director opens up about the casting of Gregory James Cohan

Atlas director, Brad Peyton, in his interview for the Atlas press notes, as retrieved via Decider, addressed the casting of Gregory James Cohan in the film. Peyton revealed that Cohan was just a temporary cast, who was hired to rehearse dialogues with Lopez.

However after makers struggled to find a voice for Smith, Peyton stumbled upon the recording of Gregory James Cohan’s tapes and decided to hire him officially for the film. The director of the film further shared that Gregory James Cohan’s voice met his exact expectations for the voice of Smith, making him a perfect fit.

Peyton shared, “Initially, we wanted a temporary voice actor to sit in the booth and talk opposite Jen for all the dialogue, just to have someone present, and then we’d worry about casting later. I got a bunch of tapes and I listened to one, and this guy — Gregory Cohan — actually sounded exactly like how I pictured Smith. So Greg came in, he read the entire movie, and the more we heard him doing Smith, the more we realized he’s perfect for the role.”

Cohan though largely appeared only through his voice in the film, did make his on-screen appearance as well. Cohan physically played the role of pilot of the DHIIB ship. To fans’ shock, Peyton revealed that Cohan had three roles, another one of his roles was featured at the beginning of the film where he voiced one of the soldiers.

“We ended up not only using Greg for the entire production, and having him be the official voice of Smith, but he also appears physically as the pilot of the DHIIB, the ship that Sterling K. Brown’s character runs. He also voices one of the soldiers in the opening of the movie. So, Greg technically has three roles in this movie,” the film director stated.

Gregory James Cohan indeed managed to grab the spotlight with his captivating voice of Smith. Atlas was released on May 24, 2024, and is available for streaming on Netflix.

