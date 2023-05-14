Jay-Z's prompt hookup led to an illegitimate son; filled affidavit revealed details

Wanda Sattherthwaite, who allegedly had an illegitimate child with Jay-Z, penned a detailed account of how she became pregnant with the hip-hop mogul in the fall of 1992, according to a recent allegation.

A source close to Jay-Z reported to Page Six:

"He hasn't met her before. This is incorrect, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who further emphasizes that an affidavit obtained by the Daily Mail on Friday may not even be "genuine" as it was "never submitted in court." This individual is not even familiar to Jay-Z.

Here is what Wanda Satterthwaite has to say:

Wanda Satterthwaite said in a signed statement dated Feb. 25, 2015, that "after talking, drinking, and dancing," she went into a room with "Shawn" to hook up, alluding to the rapper's real name, Shawn Corey Carter.

"Shawn and I did have protected sex," she said, "but the protection broke."

In the affidavit, Satterthwaite also stated that she met Jay-Z two weeks after their alleged encounter and that he purportedly begged her to "leave" with him.

However, she said that she declined the rapper from "Can I Get A..." since her mother would be "upset."

Satterthwaite concluded her letter by saying, "I never saw him again until years later on television, but I still had no knowledge of his true identity until later and did not know how to approach him.

She passed away in 2019, but her affidavit has resurfaced because her alleged child with Jay-Z is suing the rapper for paternity, according to the Daily Mail.

Jay-Z illegitimate son (Rymir Satterthwaite) in pursuance of a paternity suit

Rymir Satterthwaite has requested a court order for Jay-Z to submit to a DNA test. He has apparently been seeking to show that the millionaire is his father since he was 21 years old, and in February he requested that data dating back to 2012 be unsealed.

Rymir's most recent request was dismissed by the Supreme Court, and the Appellate Division of the court decided against it on May 8, according to the Daily Mail. He does, however, intend to submit an appeal to the district court.

Wanda also filed a civil action in New Jersey in 2011 demanding child support from Jay-Z, but it was dismissed for being filed in the incorrect jurisdiction and was never re-filed.

"This is not going to be over until justice is served," Rymir previously told the Daily Mail.

"I just want to live my life, and I hope that when it's all said and done, Jay-Z will want to be a part of it, if that's God's will."

In response, a different source close to the matter tells Page Six, "This is a [person] who has a lot of issues and has filed serial frivolous applications, and this is completely without merit nonsense."

Jay-Z attorney’s response

Reps did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment, and Jay-Z has not explicitly addressed the claims. His attorneys earlier told the Daily Mail, "The allegations have been thoroughly reviewed by the courts and have been refuted." The "Empire State of Mind" rapper has been married to Beyoncé since 2008. Blue Ivy, 11, and Rumi and Sir, 5, are their children”.

