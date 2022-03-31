Jim Carrey reacts to Paul Dano's Riddler in The Batman: It’s not my kind of thing

Jim Carrey is sharing his thoughts on Paul Dano's The Riddler in the new DC blockbuster The Batman. Carrey who has previously taken on the role in Joel Schumacher's 1995 superhero film Batman Forever, had some things to say on Dano's portrayal of the role in Matt Reeves' grim version of the character in an equally dark and sombre movie.

Dano's Riddler is far from Carrey's take on the role which was largely sillier and campier. The Robert Pattinson starrer casts Dano as the main villain of the film as he, a masked creep, aims to expose Gotham City's corruption by murdering its most prominent figures one after another. In a recent interview with UNILAD, via Screenrant, while promoting his upcoming release Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Carrey commented on Dano's work in the film. The actor admitted that he had indeed not watched the film and shared that he had mixed feelings about it.

Carrey noted, "It’s a very dark version," and complimented Dano as he added, "I love him as an actor, he’s a tremendous actor." Carrey went on and continued to mention his fears about the repercussions of such a role, "There’s a spot of worry in me over gaffer-taping people’s faces and encouraging people to do the same. Some sickos out there that might adopt that method."

Carrey added, "I do have a conscience about the things I choose," as he explained that his character Robotnik, the villain in Sonic 2, has cartoon bombs that ultimately hurt no one. He then continued, "I know there’s a place for it, and I don’t want to criticise it, but it’s not my kind of thing… it’s very well done, those movies are very well done."

