Johnny Wactor’s Ex-Fiancee Finds Comfort In Engagement Ring As It Reminds Her Of 'True Love' After His Death; Deets

Tessa Farrell, the late actor Johnny Wactor's former fiancée, has found comfort in a treasured heirloom following his untimely death. Wactor, best known for his role in General Hospital, was fatally shot by armed car thieves in Los Angeles on May 25, leaving a legacy of kindness and generosity. Farrell, still reeling from the loss, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about their relationship and the significance of her engagement ring.

A symbol of love and loss

Farrell and Wactor's journey began in 2013 when they met in Los Angeles while both pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. Their relationship grew quickly, culminating in an engagement marked by a meaningful gesture: Farrell wore her grandparents' wedding ring, handed down through generations, as a symbol of their commitment. Farrell continued to wear the ring as a reminder of their long-lasting love. "It was a really beautiful moment," Farrell remembered. "I always had it on because it reminds me of true love or everlasting love."

Coping with tragedy

Farrell was initially confused and disbelieving when she learned of Wactor's death. She was mistakenly informed of a rock climbing accident and later learned of his death. The shock and grief were overwhelming, but she held onto the memories they shared and the symbol of their bond.

"When she [the person who informed her] didn't tell me initially where he got shot, she just said he didn't make it," Farrell recalled. "At that point, there's nothing I can, you know, nothing no one can say or do to change that."

Remembering Johnny Wactor

Farrell describes Wactor as a "good guy," and his final act of bravery reflects the character he embodied in life. According to reports, he protected a female coworker from harm during the attack. "He touched a lot of people," his brother, Grant, said. "He believed in his core values to the end, and he lived life to the fullest the way he wanted to."

As Farrell deals with her loss, she hopes to honor Wactor's memory by promoting the values he believes in. She hopes to carry on his legacy of kindness and compassion by encouraging others to do the right thing. Despite the pain of his absence, she finds comfort in the enduring symbol of their love.

