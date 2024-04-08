Kelsea Ballerini Delivers Reimagined Rendition Of Love Me Like You Mean It Performance 10 Years After Release Of Debut Single

Kelsea Ballerini was up for double duty at the CMT Music Awards 2024. She not only hosted the award show but also performed a new, reimagined version of her debut single, 'Love Me Like You Mean It'. The audience grooved to her tunes and seemed to have loved it.

Adorning a beautiful sparkly gold bodysuit with black tights and heels, Ballerini sang the track's updated version on an outdoor stage, surrounded by fans holding golden lights in the air.

"Y'all, I really can't believe it's been 10 years. That's crazy," she told the audience midway through the performance. The award show was a star-studded night that honored several country music artists and saw many stars grace the red carpet and the stage.

More about the reimagined version of Kelsea Ballerini's debut single, 'Love Me Like You Mean It'

The star released a new, slower, and more emotional version of her hit 2014 single on April 5, 2024, updating her fans through an Instagram post that her goal was to celebrate the beginning of her career and how far she’s come in the last decade since its release.

“ten years ago, i was twenty, naive, starry-eyed and absolutely relentless on putting my music out into the world. i’m proud to say, nothing has changed…except a DECADE of this wildly beautiful journey we’ve gotten to share full of tours and sing alongs, wins and losses, and growing up together,” she wrote in the caption.

“soooo, before we move into new music (yes, it’s coming, i swear), i wanted to celebrate the beginning with you.” she further wrote.

More details about 'Love Me Like You Mean It'

Kelsea Ballerini called 'Love Me Like You Mean It' the “song that started it all” for her and revealed on Friday that she’d be singing it at this year's CMT Awards. The track was even nominated for breakthrough video of the year at the 2015 CMT Awards, but ultimately lost to Sam Hunt’s 'Leave the Night On.'

The star previously opened up to PEOPLE about hosting the CMT Awards solo, after hosting it with Kane Brown for the last three years.

“It’s definitely new ground for me,” she said. “But it’s my fourth year hosting, so I feel like I’ve learned a lot. And the good thing about CMTs is there’s such a light energy, so there’s not a pressure that I feel to be perfect. I just want to be fun, honor the night and help people have a good time.”

