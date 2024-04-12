Killer Mike Reveals He And Wife Kept Their Impromptu Las Vegas Marriage Hidden For 9 Years: 'We Got Really High...'

Killer Mike got married to his wife Shana in Sin City but kept it under wraps for the first nine years of their marriage.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 48, opened up about his early days with his wife of 17 years on the Off Menu podcast on Wednesday, saying it took them nearly a decade to tell their families about their impromptu Vegas wedding.

“Within the first two weeks [of dating], I asked her to marry me and she was like, ‘Get the f**k out of here. You're a rapper.’ So, after about, I think, four or five years, we got really high in Vegas and really drunk, and I plead my love to her, and we went and got married in a f—ing drive-through marriage thing with our cab driver as our witness, and then we didn't tell anybody we were married for nine years,” the DOWN BY LAW singer told Ed Gamble and James Acaster on the podcast.

Mike revealed that for nine years, “no one knew,” and hence, her family eventually started asking questions.

Here's how the rapper and his wife, Shana Render, disclosed the news to their families:

Mike and Shana’s families were fine with not having to attend their wedding: Here’s why!

The Kryptonite star said on the Podcast that Shana’s family is “a traditional, tight-knit” family from South Carolina, and after several years of being kept away from the truth, I.e. he was already Shana’s husband, they began peppering him with questions about whether he's going to marry their girl or just “keep playing with her.”

“We were already married!...We were trying to talk about, like, ‘Hey, we're trying to build on some land here; we’d like to put a house here,’ and they were like, ‘Nah, you're just f—ing on our niece. What are you gonna do to take it seriously?” Mike recalled. “And I was like, ‘Well, we’re already married.”

Mike quipped that their families were okay with not being told about their Sin City wedding because “no one really likes going to weddings — the food is usually s—ty.”

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, and Shana are parents to four children: Malik, 29, Aniyah, 26, Pony Boy, 21, and Mikey, 17.

Here’s how Killer Mike and Shana Render celebrate each other

In February, when Mike won three Grammy Awards, Shana celebrated his victory on Instagram, writing, ‘We Winning baby!!!! Clean Sweep.”

She added, “This is your moment, and we aren't letting nothing take that away! Live in your Magic Michael! #youdidIT #proudwife #LookAtGod.”

Mike too paid tribute to his wife, writing on the social media platform that he wanted to express his “heartfelt gratitude” to her.

“You have held me down through thick and thin, and I couldn't be prouder to be your husband and share this award with you,” he wrote.

In 2019, the rapper told CNBC Make It that marrying his wife was his best business decision ever, as she was his “fight coach” during the difficult time when he turned down a record label deal to go independent.

“The fact that my wife has stood by me through thick and thin, through short and tall, it further ingrains [in] me [that] this is the person I'm supposed to be with,” he said, adding, “I went broke, I failed. My wife was the only person who believed in me and wouldn't let me give up on myself.”

