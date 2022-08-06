Kim Kardashian's attorney REVEALS she and Kanye West 'are getting along' amid Pete Davidson split rumours

Following reports of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split after 9 months of their whirlwind romance, a statement by Kim's attorney suggests that relations between the KKW mogul and her ex-husband Kanye West are better than expected. Earlier this year, Kanye was on an online streak of rants against Kim and her decisions with respect to their daughter North joining TikTok.

Laura Wasser, the KUWTK alum's attorney, shared details about the pair's current understanding and relationship on Friday as she virtually appeared in a hearing at LA court. According to ET, the attorney told the judge, that "the parties are getting along and are in communication." The hearing was for a settlement of unresolved issues in their divorce like shared property. For those unversed, after almost 7 years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February of 2021. Although the reasons behind their split are still unclear, in the last season of their reality show KUWTK Kim did express facing hardships in the relationship.

As for Kim's breakup with Pete, a report from ET suggests that the couple parted ways because of distance, "Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out. Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well." While Kim is stationed in the US at the moment, Pete is busy with filming for his new project in Australia after the comedian quit his gig at Saturday Night Live. The splits rumours are yet to be confirmed by either of the parties.

