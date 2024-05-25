How To Watch South Park: The End of Obesity Online? Streaming Details Explored

In the latest Paramount+ streaming special, South Park: The End of Obesity, the town of South Park is swept up in the Hollywood craze surrounding the weight loss drug Ozempic. When Eric Cartman is denied access to the medication, he recruits Kyle, Stan, Butters, and Kenny to assist him.

How to watch South Park: The End of Obesity? Streaming details explored

In the US, Paramount Plus offers two plans: Paramount Plus Essential and Paramount Plus with Showtime. The Essential plan is $6 per month or $60 per year with ads. Opting for the Showtime plan costs $12 per month, but there's a current promotion offering the annual subscription for $60 instead of $120 for the year. The Showtime plan includes access to Showtime programming, downloads, your local live CBS station, and reduced commercials.

South Park: The End of Obesity trailer

The trailer highlights Cartman's frustration with his weight while his friends, dressed in lab coats and goggles, conduct experiments to help him qualify for the drug.

The trailer highlights Cartman's frustration with his weight while his friends, dressed in lab coats and goggles, conduct experiments to help him qualify for the drug.

"We've been out navigating the American healthcare system, I almost died!" remarks Butters amid their efforts in the trailer. Paramount+ has exclusively released six other events such as South Park: Post COVID and South Park: The Streaming Wars, all available for streaming.

The description for the show read, “The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.”

About the South Park show

Originally debuting in 1997, South Park has been renewed through 2027, ensuring its presence through its 30th season. Viewers can watch episodes of South Park on Comedy Central, Max, and Amazon Prime’s Max Channel.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, South Park is co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who also serve as executive producers alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Producers Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman contribute to the show's production.

South Park's seventh special on Paramount+, The End of Obesity, follows a series that began with Post Covid in 2021, continuing with Post Covid: The Return of Covid, The Streaming Wars, The Streaming Wars Part 2, Joining the Perverse, and the recent (Not Suitable for Children).

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022, South Park, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, first aired on Comedy Central in 1997. The show has been renewed through 2027, ensuring its run as cable’s longest-running scripted series into its 30th season.

Catch the new special, South Park: The End of Obesity, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting May 24th.

