‘Love Of My Life’: Brooke Shields Pays Sweet Tribute To Husband Chris Henchy On 23rd Wedding Anniversary

Actress Brook Shields celebrated a special personal milestone. On May 26, 2024, she marked 23 years of marriage with her husband, Chris Henchy. The actress shared photos from the couple's 2001 wedding on Instagram. One shot captures the newlyweds posing on a balcony with their arms around each other as Henchy, held his wife's bouquet.

Another throwback photo showed Shields kneeling inside a church while wearing her wedding gown. She received a sweet kiss from a dog as Henchy looked on. The model and actress posted the update with the caption, "Today marks 23 years married to the love of my life, Still giddy to be stuck with you, Henchy!" A couple of their friends also extended warm wishes on the occasion of their anniversary.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy married twice

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy, who first met in 1999 and got engaged in Mexico in 2000, actually have two wedding anniversaries as they got married twice. The first time they tied the knot in April 2001 in a small, intimate ceremony on Catalina Island in California, and the month after, the pair said "I do" all over again at a bigger wedding in Palm Springs, California. The couple share two daughters Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18, who are off to college this fall.

The actress said that she is not ready to be home without the girls now, "[I'm] not ready," she admitted. "I thought I would be relieved, but I don't know. I'll see if, when I get there," she added.

Brooke Shields talked about her secret sauce for a happy and healthy marriage

Brook Shield said that good communication has been key to making their relationship work all these years.“I think you have to constantly make sure you discuss things rather than let them fester,” she explained. “And you have to be willing to adapt to the other person's growing and changing.”

The actress further added that sometimes two people do not grow and adapt at the same pace, and that's hard because when we fall in love, it looks different, but that doesn't mean it's bad, it's just a different phase. Shields said she's learned to speak up when something bothers her rather than assume her spouse can read her mind.

