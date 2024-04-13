Lupita Nyong'o Talks About 'New Tone' Of A Quiet Place: Day One; Reveals John Krasinski Wanted To Tell Different Story

Prepare yourselves, folks, because with A Quiet Place: Day One, you're about to dive headfirst into a whole new dimension of terror in the alien invasion saga.

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn spilled the beans to ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2024 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, and let me tell you, things are about to get intense. Nyong'o, the Oscar-winning powerhouse, gave us the lowdown on how this prequel flips the script and takes the fright factor to new heights.

It's like franchise creator John Krasinski looked at the horror genre and said, "You know what? Let's shake things up a bit." And shake it up, he did. According to Nyong'o, Krasinski had a hankering for a different kind of scarefest with this third installment, and boy, are we here for it.

Lupita Nyong'o Promises a Wild Ride Through NYC Chaos

Talk about a double whammy of recognition! Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn sure cleaned up at the Big Screen Achievement Awards, hosted by none other than Kevin Frazier himself. Quinn snagged the Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award, while Nyong'o strutted away with the Star of the Year trophy. And let's be real, they totally deserve it for their stellar contributions to cinema.

But here's the cherry on top: fans won't have to wait long to catch these two talents in action together. Mark your calendars for June 28th because that's when "A Quiet Place: Day One" hits theaters, and trust me, you won't want to miss it. Get ready for a cinematic experience like no other, folks!

Big Screen Stars Shine Bright: Nyong'o and Quinn Take Home Awards Before Quiet Place Premiere

