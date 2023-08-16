McDonald's features The Devil Is A Part Timer anime in new campaign; Deets inside

McDonald's launches As Featured campaign with pop culture icons like Marvel's Loki. Anime series The Devil Is A Part Timer joins the lineup, bringing its demon protagonist to physical McDonald's locations worldwide.

Anime takes center stage in McDonald's latest campaign

The Devil Is A Part Timer, a unique anime, is part of McDonald's latest campaign. The series showcases "Demon Lord Satan" adapting to life as a fast-food worker. While the show calls the restaurant "MgRonald's," the real-world McDonald's is embracing the devilish theme by featuring Sadao Maou on digital kiosks globally.

READ MORE: What's in the special Cardi B and Offset Meal launched by McDonald’s on Valentine’s Day? Find out inside

What's the show about?

In this anime, Demon Lord Satan lands in modern Tokyo after a hero thwarts his world-conquering plans. Lacking real-world skills, he becomes a burger flipper to avoid further domination attempts. The hero pursues Satan and takes on tasks like a telemarketer to thwart his schemes.

McDonald's teams up with The Devil Is A Part Timer to spice up its marketing. As fans indulge in iconic pop culture references, they can now savor a taste of anime with their meals. The devilish twist adds an extra layer of excitement to the dining experience.

Release and streaming

While The Devil Is A Part Timer's third season is underway, newcomers can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll. Dive into the entertaining world where a devil navigates the challenges of fast food and evades a persistent hero.

McDonald's As Featured campaign blends beloved characters from various shows and movies with its menu. The Devil Is A Part Timer adds a touch of anime magic to the mix, inviting customers to enjoy their meals in the company of fictional icons.

ALSO READ: McDonald’s Japan collaborates with the Anime franchise One Piece; Fans are thrilled