Megan Thee Stallion, her former cameraman Emilio Garcia, and Roc Nation find themselves embroiled in a legal dispute over alleged workplace misconduct.

Garcia has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming a toxic and abusive work environment created by Stallion, her company, and Roc Nation.

According to Garcia's complaint, he was consistently underpaid and overworked, causing significant emotional distress and anxiety. The tipping point came during a tour in Ibiza in June 2022 when Garcia found himself trapped in a moving car while Megan Thee Stallion and another woman engaged in sexual activity beside him. Stallion allegedly fat-shamed Garcia afterward and warned him not to discuss the incident.

The official complaint by Gracia as released by Deadline read following details;

"On or around June 2022, PLAINTIFF was traveling on tour with STALLION in Ibiza, Spain. After a night out, PLAINTIFF, STALLION, and three other women were riding in a SUV together. Suddenly, STALLION and one of the other women start having sex right beside PLAINTIFF. PLAINTIFF could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country. PLAINTIFF was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal.



The following day, STALLION inquired whether PLAINTIFF was in the SUV the previous night. PLAINTIFF confirmed that he was in the SUV. Subsequently, STALLION instructed, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.” STALLION berated and directed her fat-shaming comments towards PLAINTIFF such as “Fat Bitch,” “Spit your food out,” and that “You don’t need to be eating.”



After confiding in the Makeup Artist, STALLION learned of the PLAINTIFF’s contemplation of quitting due to STALLION’s possessiveness combined with lack of appropriate pay for the amount of time asked of him (as discussed fully below. Later that night, STALLION drunkenly FaceTimed the PLAINTIFF and, after Plaintiff expressed his belief he was being underpaid for the amount of hours actually asked of him, they reached an “understanding,” with STALLION affirming, “We’re good.”



Despite the conversation, PLAINTIFF remained scheduled for STALLION’s upcoming gig the following Friday.



Nevertheless, on or around June 2023, ROC NATION unexpectedly reached out to PLAINTIFF the night before the scheduled Friday gig and informed him that his services would no longer be required by STALLION."

Emilio Garcia claims Megan Thee Stallion paid less

Despite Stallion's promise to address Garcia's concerns about pay and workload, he was unexpectedly terminated by Roc Nation in June 2023. The lawsuit alleges various labor violations, including misclassification and a sudden change in payment structure.

Garcia's attorney, Ron Zambrano, asserts that “Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct.” He emphasizes that “Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. ‘Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.”

Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro, told Deadline, “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” Spiro added, “We will deal with this in court.”

This legal battle echoes similar controversies in the music industry, such as the lawsuit involving Lizzo's tour dancers, who accused her of mistreatment and discrimination.

