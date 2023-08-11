Naruto movies in an order

Naruto is based on Masashi Kishimoto's hugely popular manga and follows its namesake, Naruto Uzumaki, and his pals who seek to become the best ninjas in the village. Naruto's ultimate objective as he rescues and changes people's lives is to become the Hokage, or village leader. There are ninjas, action, magic, family, and friendship in this universe. And, despite the fact that Kishimoto ended the manga's run in 2014 after 15 years, Naruto's popularity shows no signs of fading.

But what is the correct order to stream Naruto’s movies? Don’t worry we've got you covered, whether you're new to the world of Naruto or settling in for an epic revisit. Check out our guide to watching these movies in the best order; luckily, chronological order and release order are the same.

Here’s a chronological order of every Naruto film

The story follows the young ninja from his childhood as an orphan until his manhood and there are eleven (11) movies in the series.

Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (August 21, 2004)

Legend of the Stone of Gelel (August 6, 2005)

Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (August 5, 2006)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie (August 4, 2007)

Bonds (August 2, 2008)

The Will of Fire (August 1, 2009)

The Lost Tower (July 31, 2010)

Blood Prison (July 30, 2011)

Road to Ninja (July 28, 2012)

The Last: Naruto the Movie (December 6, 2014)

Boruto: Naruto the Movie (August 7, 2015)

Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

The first film follows Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura as they guard and accompany an actress to the Land of Snow. Despite the fact that she needs the last shots to complete her film, the actress is reluctant to go. The actress has a secret, and as her past resurfaces on their journey, the team must cope with the fallout while keeping her safe. Ninja Clash deepens the crew's relationship and provides insight into their family.

Legend of the Stone of Gelel

Naruto, Sakura, and Shikamaru get caught up in a war for a powerful mineral, the Stone of Gelel, in the second film. Team Seven must work together to prevent this stone, which provides its possessor with incredible power, from falling into the wrong hands.

Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom

In the third film, Team 7 is sent on a mission to return a young prince, Hikaru Tsuki, and his father, Michiru, to their motherland. The prince is materialistic and spoiled. His behavior irritates the team, and they try to teach him to be modest.

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie picks up after the events of Naruto Shippuden episode 32 and follows Naruto, Sakura, Rock Lee, and Neji on a mission to protect and accompany a priestess to the body of a demon before the returned demon reclaims it. In this film, Naruto discovers that he will die fighting a monster.

Bonds

Naruto, Hinata, and Sakura must collaborate with a little boy named Amaru, who arrives with a warning. The Land of the Sky intends to strike Konohagakure in vengeance for their attack during the Second Great Ninja War conflict. This film takes place following Episode 71 of the Shippuden storyline.

The Will of Fire

With kekkei genkai ninjas becoming scarce, Naruto sensei Kakashi is the next potential target. Naruto is determined to save his sensei's life, whereas others appear to be content with blaming each other for the disappearances.

The Lost Tower

A mission to apprehend Mukade, a formidable Shinobi. Naruto, Yamato, Sakura, and Sai are assigned a mission in a wrecked city. Mukade plans to use the power of the Rymyaku, an ancient chakra flow concealed deep underneath Rran, to travel back in time and conquer the Five Great Shinobi Counties. The squad finds themselves 20 years in the past.

Blood Prison

Naruto is imprisoned and transported to Hozuki Castle, widely known as the Blood Prison, after being falsely accused of a crime he did not commit. Naruto must escape one of the world's most guarded jails in order to clear his name and reveal the menace lying within.

Road to Ninja

When someone tries to take Naruto's Nine-Tails, Naruto and Sakura are caught and transported to another world. It's a trip through alternative lives and possibilities.

The Last: Naruto the Movie

The Last is an epilogue to the Shippuden arc and is based on a narrative by Masashi Kishimoto. Naruto and his pals realize that the moon will collide with the Earth, deviating from their original plan. While on a mission to prevent this calamity, Naruto is confronted with his love for Hinata Hyuuga and must deal with the consequences of revealing it to her. Yes, The Last is a romantic comedy.

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

Boruto is set after Naurto achieves his dream of becoming the Hokage of his village and is based on a narrative co-written by Kishimoto. People with tailed beasts are being murdered. Naruto is a target, and the only people who can save him are his old buddy Sasuke Uchiha and his son Boruto. After the conclusion (chapter 500) of the Shippuden arc and before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, this film introduces his son, Boruto Uzumaki, and the next generation of Shinobi.

Naruto aired from 2002 to 2007, while Naruto Shippuden (the sequel) debuted in 2007 and ended in 2017. Although the series concludes with Naruto ushering in a new era of peace, it appears that fans will be treated to a few more episodes. The official Naruto website revealed that four new Naruto episodes will be released in September 2023 to mark the 20th anniversary of the original anime's release.

