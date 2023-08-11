War movies on netflix

War films often showcase specific perspectives, influenced by where they're made. American war movies often highlight World War II or the Civil War from a Western viewpoint. In contrast, Japanese films like Grave of the Fireflies focus on the other side of World War II. These movies reflect contemporary attitudes toward war and cruelty, but can also shape opinions about the opposing side.

While war films can evoke empathy for survivors, their framing can be divisive. Movies like Dunkirk and 1917 preserve historical heroism in a fictionalized way, honoring a generation that has largely passed. Netflix, a major streaming platform, hosts iconic war movies and originals. Here are the 14 best war movies available on Netflix right now.

1. Outlaw King

Genre: Drama/Action

Drama/Action Star Cast: Chris Pine, Stephen Dillane, Rebecca Robin, Billy Howle

Chris Pine, Stephen Dillane, Rebecca Robin, Billy Howle Director: David Mackenzie

David Mackenzie Writer: David Mackenzie

David Mackenzie Run time: 2h 17m

2h 17m Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Scottish history is fascinating, and "Outlaw King" provides insights into Robert the Bruce, King of Scots (played by Chris Pine). It's often seen as a sequel to "Braveheart," though some might prefer the 1995 classic. But on its own, "Outlaw King" is quite impressive.

In the movie, Robert Bruce fights to reclaim his homeland, leaving a trail of bloodshed. The story moves quickly and is intense, satisfying even those mildly interested in this genre. The acting and direction are excellent, making it much more than a quick entertainment option.

2. Unbroken

Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Star Cast: Jack O'Connell, Miyavi, Domhnall Gleeson, Garrett Hedlund, Finn Wittrock

Jack O'Connell, Miyavi, Domhnall Gleeson, Garrett Hedlund, Finn Wittrock Director: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Writer: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Run time: 2h 17m

2h 17m Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.2/10

In 2014, Angelina Jolie directed a movie called "Unbroken." It's a true story about an American man named Louis "Louie" Zamperini. He was in the army during World War II and had a tough time. He survived being lost at sea for 47 days and then got caught by the Japanese. The movie shows how he was treated badly in prisoner camps but was eventually set free when Japan was taken over by the United States.

Advertisement

Before making the movie, Jolie talked to the real Zamperini. She liked him a lot because he was a good person. Zamperini always saw good things in others and wanted them to do well. He would spend a lot of time with people, making them feel better about themselves. Jolie said he made her want to be a better person too.

3. Outside the Wire

Genre: Action/War

Action/War Star Cast: Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Enzo Cilenti, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly

Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Enzo Cilenti, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly Director: Mikael Håfström

Mikael Håfström Writer: Mikael Håfström

Mikael Håfström Run time: 1h 55m

1h 55m Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 5.4/10

"Outside the Wire" is an action movie with sci-fi parts starring Damson Idris and Anthony Mackie. Some critics liked it, some didn't. The story is good, though, with an important message. In the 2030s, a drone pilot (Idris) gets in trouble for a tough choice. He's given a new job to do, working under Captain Leo (Mackie), where they can't make the same mistakes.

They're not sure if they can trust each other as things happen. They work hard to keep their partnership strong during tough times. The movie relates to the war in Ukraine and might feel sad or healing, depending on where you live.





4. War Machine

Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Star Cast: Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly, Dakota Goyo, Anthony Mackie, Kevin Durand

Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly, Dakota Goyo, Anthony Mackie, Kevin Durand Director: David Michôd

David Michôd Writer: David Michôd

David Michôd Run time: 2h 2m

2h 2m Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6/10

In the 2017 movie "War Machine," Brad Pitt and Anthony Michael Hall take the main roles. Brad Pitt plays General Glen McMahon, a quirky four-star General sent to Afghanistan. His mission is to lead NATO forces and improve relations between the warring countries after eight years of conflict. The film is inspired by Michael Hastings' book "The Operators," but it's a fictionalized version of the war events, with General McMahon based on real-life General Stanley McChrystal.

Advertisement

Although "War Machine" didn't impress everyone, Brad Pitt's energetic and amusing performance as General McMahon received praise from both critics and viewers. He displayed his charming and funny side in this sharp satire.

5. Jarhead

Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Star Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jamie Foxx, Lucas Black, Scott MacDonald, Peter Sarsgaard

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jamie Foxx, Lucas Black, Scott MacDonald, Peter Sarsgaard Director: Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes Writer: Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes Run time: 2h 5m

2h 5m Year of release: 2005

2005 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7/10

In the movie "Jarhead," directed by Sam Mendes in 2005, big stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Jamie Foxx, and Peter Sarsgaard tell the story of U.S. Marine Anthony Swofford during the Persian Gulf War from 1990 to 1991. Gyllenhaal plays Swofford, a talented sniper who faces boredom, mental challenges, and doubts about the war. He witnesses many terrible things during the conflict.

Gyllenhaal got nominated for a Satellite Award for his role as a respected veteran. Mendes' directing was well-liked. Even though "Jarhead" didn't do great in theaters, it led to three follow-up movies on video, unrelated to the original story.

6. Tears of the Sun

Genre: War/Action

War/Action Star Cast: Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci, Tom Skerritt

Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci, Tom Skerritt Director: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Writer: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Run time: 2h 1m

2h 1m Year of release: 2003

2003 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.1/10

In the 2003 action movie "Tears of the Sun," Bruce Willis plays a skilled U.S. Navy Lieutenant named A.K. Waters. He leads a team of Navy SEALs on a mission to save a doctor held captive in Nigeria. The director, Antoine Fuqua, shows the intense journey through the Nigerian jungle as they race against rebel forces during the country's civil war.

Bruce Willis explained to the BBC that the film is all about heroism, strong friendships among Navy SEALs, and a man's struggle to make the right choices. The story unfolds in real time on the screen, capturing the challenges and bravery of the characters.

Advertisement





7. Munich: The Edge of War

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Drama/Thriller Star Cast: George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jeremy Irons, Liv Lisa Fries, Paul Flanagan

George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jeremy Irons, Liv Lisa Fries, Paul Flanagan Director: Christian Schwochow

Christian Schwochow Writer: Robert Harris

Robert Harris Run time: 2h 3m

2h 3m Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Munich: The Edge of War is a gripping spy thriller set during the start of World War II. The film is a collaboration between Great Britain and Germany, and it unfolds in these two countries. The story kicks off in 1932 at Oxford University, where a group of British friends has a German friend. They decide to visit him in Germany.

However, as Nazi Germany and Hitler's power rise, the movie jumps ahead six years to when the friends' visit actually happens. Even though we know how WWII ends from history, Munich: The Edge of War keeps you engaged by flipping the usual war movie formula. It creates an immersive experience with its captivating storylines.





8. Da 5 Bloods

Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Star Cast: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry

Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry Director: Spike Lee

Spike Lee Writer: Spike Lee

Spike Lee Run time: 2h 34m

2h 34m Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.5/10

In 2020, Spike Lee released "Da 5 Bloods," a movie about a group of Black soldiers during the Vietnam War. The film starred Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and others. They played soldiers who found gold bars during combat and hid them. Years later, they went back to get the gold, causing big problems they thought were over. This movie was very popular on Netflix and got nominated for an Oscar.

Advertisement





9. First They Killed My Father

Genre: Drama/War

Drama/War Star Cast: Sareum Srey Moch, Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata, Mun Kimhak

Sareum Srey Moch, Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata, Mun Kimhak Director: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Writer: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Run time: 2h 16m

2h 16m Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.2/10

The Cambodian Genocide is often not covered much in history books outside Southeast Asia. But a movie called "First They Killed My Father," based on Loung Ung's memoirs, was made by Angelina Jolie. It got a big platform on Netflix to tell the story. The movie starts with the Cambodian Civil War and when American soldiers left.

The story is about a family with young Ung and her seven siblings. They are taken to a labor camp where there's little food and many family members die or disappear. This is a sad part of Cambodian history. The movie mostly has Cambodian actors and they speak the local language, Khmer.

10. The King

Genre: Historical drama

Historical drama Star Cast: Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Thomasin McKenzie

Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Thomasin McKenzie Director: David Michôd

David Michôd Writer: David Michôd

David Michôd Run time: 2h 20m

2h 20m Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Before Timothée Chalamet became Willy Wonka or Paul Atreides, he starred in a Netflix movie called "The King," directed by David Michôd and Joel Edgerton. This film is based on the life of King Henry V and the Shakespearean plays about his life. In the movie, King Henry V starts as a young boy who doesn't want to be a ruler. But when his brother and father die, he's suddenly in charge during the Hundred Years' War.

A French Duke (played by Robert Pattinson) keeps making fun of him, his country, and his honor. This pushes Henry to seek glory and revenge through war. Even though the movie isn't entirely historically accurate, its dark and gritty feel brings a new perspective to history.

Advertisement

11. The Photographer of Mauthausen

Genre: Thriller/History

Thriller/History Star Cast: Mario Casas, Richard van Weyden, Alain Hernández, Adrià Salazar, Eduard Buch

Mario Casas, Richard van Weyden, Alain Hernández, Adrià Salazar, Eduard Buch Director: Mar Targarona

Mar Targarona Writer: Mar Targarona

Mar Targarona Run time: 1h 50m

1h 50m Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.7/10

"The Photographer of Mauthausen" is a true story told in a Spanish-language movie. It's about Francisco Boix, who was in a terrible place called Mauthausen camp during World War II. He risked his life to take pictures of how bad things were there.

Francisco showed these pictures to other prisoners in the camp. Because of his brave actions, the world saw how awful the camp was. The pictures helped punish the bad people who supported the Nazis in the Nuremberg and Dachau trials.

12. Beasts of No Nation

Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Star Cast: Abraham Attah, Emmanuel Affadzi, Ricky Adelayitor, Andrew Adote, Vera Nyarkoah Antwi, Ama K. Abebrese, Kobina Amissah-Sam, Francis Weddey.

Abraham Attah, Emmanuel Affadzi, Ricky Adelayitor, Andrew Adote, Vera Nyarkoah Antwi, Ama K. Abebrese, Kobina Amissah-Sam, Francis Weddey. Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cary Joji Fukunaga Writer: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cary Joji Fukunaga Run time: 2h 17m

2h 17m Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.7/10

The movie "Beasts of No Nation" is based on a novel by Nigerian-American author Ozodinma Iweala. It's about a young boy in a West African country who becomes a child soldier during a brutal civil war. At first, he had a normal life with his family in his village. But when rebels take over after the government falls, there's a lot of violence.

Abraham Attah, a Ghanaian actor known for being in Spider-Man: Homecoming, plays the main role of the young boy. Idris Elba is also in the movie as the leader of the child soldiers, an African warlord. This film can be tough to watch, but it's an important one.

Advertisement





13. Black Hawk Down

Genre: War/Action

War/Action Star Cast: Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore, Eric Bana, William Fichtner

Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore, Eric Bana, William Fichtner Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Writer: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Run time: 2h 24m

2h 24m Year of release: 2001

2001 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Ridley Scott directed the 2001 movie "Black Hawk Down," based on a true book. The movie shows a 1993 military mission in Mogadishu. Somali forces brought down two American helicopters. The soldiers inside had to survive enemy attacks. The main actors are Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana, and Tom Sizemore. The movie was a success, making $173 million and winning two Oscars. It's praised for showing how the U.S. sees and shows war, even though it's not completely accurate.

Advertisement

14. All Quiet on the Western Front

Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Star Cast: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Adrian Grünewald

Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Adrian Grünewald Director: Edward Berger

Edward Berger Writer: Edward Berger

Edward Berger Run time: 2h 28m

2h 28m Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.8/10

"All Quiet on the Western Front" is the third movie based on the 1929 novel. Many say it's the best of the three, proven by its awards, especially at the 2023 BAFTAs. The film portrays the harsh reality of World War I in a unique way, even though others have covered this theme before.

The visuals are both stunning and shocking, with Felix Kammerer delivering a marvelous performance. The movie adds a new perspective not in the book – the discussions to end the war. Even if war films aren't your usual choice, this is a must-watch that will leave you thinking long after it ends.

Also read: 15 Best Surfing Movies that you should add to your watchlist