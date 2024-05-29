Taylor Swift Announces Opening Acts For Her Upcoming U.K. Eras Tour Shows; See Here

Taylor Swift recently gave her fans an update on her U.K. Eras Tour concerts. The singer took to Instagram to announce that three new artists will be joining her on tour as opening acts.

Taylor is set to kick off the U.K. tour with her concerts in London on June 21,22 and 23. Here are the three artists that will be opening for Taylor Swift in the U.K.

Taylor Swift to be joined by three new opening acts

Taylor Swift surprised her fans by announcing that three new artists would open for her upcoming shows in the U.K. In the caption accompanying the post, the singer revealed that she “loves” listening to the music of the singers she has chosen to perform.

The poster revealed stars joining Taylor on tour would the opening acts would be Mette, Griff, and Benson Boone. In the caption that accompanied the post, the star shared that the opening acts align with her musical taste.

Swift began the announcement by writing that it would be a "fun time" to announce the opening acts for the upcoming shows. "I chose artists whose music I love listening to," Taylor declared in the caption. The 14-time Grammy winner also mentioned her excitement about the acts adding an "extra jolt of excitement" to the shows.

The artists’ reaction to Taylor Swift’s announcement

Mette took to X to write about her excitement about joining the tour. "It’s a new ERA for ya girl… Opening the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” the Mama’s Eyes singer wrote. The star thanked Taylor in the post while adding that she has never been “so excited” in her whole life.

Griff posted a picture of herself and Taylor along with the Tour poster to break the news to her fans. The 23-year-old British singer wrote, "TAYLOR SWIFT HAS INVITED ME ON THE ERAS TOUR!!!!!!” Benson Boone reposted Taylor’s post to Instagram and thanked her in the caption for the opportunity.

Taylor recently performed at her concerts in Paris, Stockholm, and Lisbon. The star is set to perform at Wembley Stadium on 21,22, and 23 June. She will return to the U.K. to perform at the venue once again on 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20 August.

