‘Part Of Who I Am’: Craig Morgan Reveals Why Military Service Is ‘More Natural’ To Him Than Country Music Success

Craig Morgan expressed that, despite achieving success in music, he feels more connected to serving in the military than being part of the country music world. In 1989, the esteemed singer and songwriter enlisted in the United States Army and completed nearly 10 years of active duty in the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions before he transitioned to the Army. He only left the military when his music career began to take off.

.During his time in the Army and Army Reserve, Morgan served as a staff sergeant and fire support specialist, and he holds airborne, air assault, and rappel master certifications. The musician also released an updated edition of his 2022 memoir, God, Family, and Country. In the book, the singer shared up close and personal details of his life's journey, including his childhood years in Tennessee, his special days in the military,

Craig Morgan always felt a calling to help people in need

Craig Morgan revealed that even after he resigned from the forces, Morgan always felt a calling to help people in need. In 2017, he traveled to Thailand with the nonprofit organization Exodus Road to rescue children from human trafficking. Then, in July 2023, Morgan decided to re-enlist in the Army Reserve at the age of 59.

Furthermore, Morgan also said that people often ask him how he transitioned from being in the United States Army for so long to the music industry, and he said it's always a work in progress.

"So, going back and doing those types of things was very natural for me," he added. "It's in my DNA. It's a part of who I am — wanting to help other people."

Craig Morgan's thoughts on joining the military

In July 2023, Morgan was sworn back into the Army Reserve on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, in front of a sold-out audience. While speaking with Fox News Digital, he described re-enlisting in the Army Reserve as a "very emotional experience."

"I spent 17 and a half years in my early life in the Army," Morgan said. "It is a big part of who I am, what my family is about, and what we represent. The love that we have for our country. The passion we have for the freedoms that we celebrate in this nation."

Furthermore, he said going back for him was like reigniting a fire within him with one of the greatest groups of people in the nation. It was a very emotional moment for him.

