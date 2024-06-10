Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, And More Actors To Lend Voices In Upcoming Animated Movie The King of Kings

Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Mark Hamill have reportedly joined the voice cast of the new upcoming animated movie The King of Kings. They will join actor Oscar Isaac, who will voice Jesus Christ in the film.

Directed by Seong-ho Jang and produced by South Korean animation studio Mofac Animation, The King of Kings draws inspiration from Charles Dickens' short story The Life of Our Lord, which explores the life and times of Jesus Christ. Read on further to learn more about this project!

Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Mark Hamill join the voice cast of The King of Kings

Pierce Brosnan has joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated movie The King of Kings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnan, Mark Hamill, and Ben Kingsley will voice villains from Jesus Christ's life. Brosnan will voice Pontius Pilate, Hamill will voice King Herod, and Kingsley will voice High Priest Caiaphas.

The film is loosely based on Charles Dickens' short story The Life of Our Lord, which explores the life and times of Jesus Christ. The outlet previously announced that actor Oscar Isaac will voice Jesus Christ and Forest Whitaker lend his voice to apostle Peter.

The reports further mentioned that Seong-ho Jang directed the movie from the script he co-wrote with Rob Edwards.

In addition, Anfernee Kim serves as producer, while Jamie Thomason and Andrew Mann serve as executive producers and voice and casting directors.

Anfernee Kim shared his thoughts on the voice cast of The King of Kings

The producer of The King of Kings, Anfernee Kim, shared his thoughts about the star-studded cast of this upcoming animated movie. He praised the actors attached to the movie, noting that they have won many awards for their acting and did their best to make this story as good as possible.

Per THR, Kim stated in his announcement news, “The true measure of a hero is always judged by the strength of his foes, and Sir Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, and Mark Hamill deliver impactful performances that elevate their respective villains to appropriately biblical heights."

He added, "This cast is laden with winners of every major acting award, and they’ve all bought their A-games for a story most deserving of their impressive collective talents.”

Meanwhile, per the outlet, The King of Kings is in the final stages of production and seeking distribution, and the film's team is reportedly aiming for a release timed to Easter 2025.