Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Son Archie's Christening Portrait Not Enhanced? Photographer Calls It 'Load Of Cobblers'

Amidst the Kate Middleton Photoshop controversy, old ‘Royal’ pictures are being dug out!

In the never-ending tale of ‘Royal’ photoshopped images, a new chapter’s been added. A reporter threw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under the bus when he claimed one of the images of their son’s christening day had been enhanced. The photographer has chimed in and shared his side of the story.

Is Prince Archie's christening photo enhanced?

The picture of Prince Archie, the son of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at his christening is in question! A British newspaper took a dig at the 2019 picture and called it fake. This could be to flame the fire around the controversial picture posted by Kate.

However, before things went out of hand, the photographer Chris Allerton squashed the rumors and called it a "load of cobblers," an idiom for a bunch of nonsense.

So, the allegations behind the enhancement of the image are baseless, "The image in question had an editor's note placed on it while under review, and that note has now been removed," a spokesperson said.

The picture in question was a group photo of the Royal family with Harry and Markle sitting on a couch with Archie and surrounded by Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla.

Photo agencies revisit old pictures of the Royal family

Amidst the Photoshop controversy over the picture Kate posted on Mother's Day, agencies are diving into old Royal pictures. One picture, taken by the Princess of Wales herself, of the late Queen Elizabeth with her great-grandchildren has been declared manipulated.

The Prince and The Suits alum have not commented on the scandal, but sources say the former is concerned about his sister-in-law. The latter, however, has started her own Instagram account to support her lifestyle brand.

Kate Middleton is shrouded with controversies

Although the Princess apologized for "any confusion" about her allegedly photoshopped image, saying she "occasionally experiments with editing," the controversy doesn't seem to end.

Kate was "supposedly" spotted with Prince William out shopping. The Royal couple thought it would put an end to the rumors about her absence, but they only extended it. Many people, including the talk show host Andy Cohen, believed that "that ain't Kate." The speculations might fade after the Princess publicly appears, potentially by Easter.