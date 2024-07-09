What Do Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis Call Queen Camilla? Nick Name Revealed

The British Royal Family, unsurprisingly, does not use official titles when addressing each other, just like any other family. However, it's interesting to learn the affectionate nicknames they use during their bonding time.

Sweet nicknames within the royal family have previously come to light, such as Prince William referring to the late Queen Elizabeth as "Gary," according to reports. Now, his kids have a cute nickname for their step-grandmother, Queen Camilla.

What is Queen Camilla’s nickname?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, have honored their step-grandmother, Queen Camilla, with a special family name. They refer to her as "Gaga," according to the Mirror.

The Queen consort, 76, also conveyed the same to popstar Lady Gaga, whom she shares the name with, during the 2016 Royal Variety Performance as reported by The Sun.

As for the origin of the nickname, even Queen Camilla isn't entirely sure. Shortly after Prince George was born in 2013, she told the Daily Mail, “My own grandchildren call me GaGa. I don’t know if it’s because they think I am! It is funny but is still very sweet."

Queen Camilla is a grandmother to five grandchildren, including Prince William’s three children and Prince Harry’s two, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Other nicknames popular in the British Royal Family

Advertisement

Prince William’s children have continued the nickname tradition for their grandfather as well. Queen Elizabeth once called her grandad, George V, "Grandad England," and similarly, George, Charlotte, and Louis refer to theirs as "Grandpa Wales." They are also reportedly well-acquainted with stories about their late grandmother, Lady Diana.

Prince George is known for inventing adorable nicknames. He referred to his great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, as "Gan-Gan," as revealed by Princess Catherine in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, revealed in an interview with James Corden that she lovingly calls her husband, Prince Harry, "Haz."

Prince William and Kate Middleton also have endearing nicknames. According to a report by Seward, the Duke of Cambridge was formerly known as "Big Willie," while Middleton was called "Babykins."

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton And Prince William Donate To People Affected By Hurricane Beryl In The Caribbean; Details Inside