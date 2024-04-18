Prince Harry Shares Picture With His Mother Princess Diana While On A Virtual Call At Travalyst's Annual Convening

Prince Harry interacted with the audience at the Travalyst's Annual Convening, where the Duke of Sussex was present virtually. Among the conveners, the former royal displayed a picture of his mother, Princess Diana, and himself from his memoir, Spare. The photo showed a young Prince Harry wrapping his arms around Diana on the beach as the duo smiled ear-to-ear.

While it was a sweet moment, fans of the royal family were quick to notice a sketch of Meghan Markle from the couple's visit to New York in September 2021. Jennifer Vallez presented the Duke and Duchess with the artwork.

How Did Jennifer Vallez's Art End Up In Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Room?

In her conversation with People Magazine, the artist, Jennifer Vallez, revealed that Markle's assistant had contacted her over an illustration. Vallez said, "I received an email from Meghan's assistant expressing appreciation for my illustrations documenting the Duke and Duchess' love story. They conveyed a desire to support my work. I was aware they got my art when Meghan sent a lovely handwritten thank-you note. However, I wasn't sure how they'd showcase it. The fact that one of my prints is now in Prince Harry's office is simply surreal!"

Prince Harry's Address To The Audience At The Travalyst's Conference

While addressing the audience at the Travalyst conference, Prince Harry focused on tourism and suggested options to increase tourism. The Duke of Sussex shared, "Travel and tourism rely on destinations, held together by communities, without which we have nowhere to travel."

The former royal further added, "We've heard from some fantastic organizations like Invisible Cities, who train people affected by homelessness to be tour guides in their own city, and Global Himalayan Expedition, whose programs have helped electrify over 200 Himalayan villages, impacting over 60,000 lives for the better."

He continued, "More and more people are wanting to make informed travel choices so that the benefit of travel is felt by all. Travalyst and its partners bring a combined market value of nearly $3 trillion and are working hard to provide that resource at a systems level."

The conference was held on April 16, and the address comes after Meghan Markle's Archwell Productions announced two non-fiction series in collaboration with Netflix.

