Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV Unveils Episode 5 Breaking The Silence; Deets Inside

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Since its release on Investigation Discovery, the docu-series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has not just garnered a huge audience but has even brought forth the harsh reality from the set of various shows.

While we, as an audience enjoyed the reel life of the actors, those same young stars suffered a lot. The Discovery series will be releasing a fifth episode soon to bring along the stars, speaking more about their journey. Here are the details of the upcoming bonus episode.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV Episode 5

Throughout its run, the critically acclaimed series introduced several actors who gathered all the guts to speak up in front of a huge audience about how they were abused. The series, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV not only spoke of the saddening truth that the stars had to face but even gave hope to many who are about to step into the industry.

Shaking the audience to the core, the groundbreaking docu-series revealed the behind-the-scenes ugly secrets, related to the Nickelodeon programs helmed by Dan Schneider.

Now that the show has become an overnight sensation, it is coming up with a bonus and a fifth episode.

This highly anticipated episode is called Breaking the Silence and will be released on April 26, 2024, for Indian viewers. The episode will be dropped on Discovery+ with some never-before-seen footage that will introduce Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Christopher Hearne, Shane Lyons, and other well-known actors, discussing the darker side of the children's television industry.

Speaking about the upcoming episode of the show, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia, has stated, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has emerged as one of our most successful shows, and we are pleased to offer it exclusively on Discovery+ for Indian viewers who relish such content."

"The upcoming bonus episode of this docu-series will premiere on Discovery+ on April 26. Our commitment lies in delving deeper into the compelling narratives unearthed by the series, providing a platform for both reflection and revelation. We are confident that this episode will garner maximum traction,” he added.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

In the previous episodes of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Drake Bell courageously came forward to share his experience about what he had to face while filming the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh.

He spoke about the sexual abuse at the hands of his former dialogue coach, Brian Peck. This was the very first time that the truth came to light on Investigation Discovery, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Besides Bell, more actors made big revelations about the suffering they had been subjected to during their teen years.

Bell is set to return for the fifth episode and shed light on more truths involving his time at Nickelodeon as well as his personal journey with the show.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

