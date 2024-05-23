Richard Jenkins Comes On Board For Amazon's Adaptation Of Novel, Criminal ; DEETS

Renowned actor Richard Jenkins has been announced as the first cast member for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series adaptation of the popular graphic novel Criminal. The news provides a promising glimpse into the highly anticipated project, which Amazon originally approved in January as per Variety.

Who is Richard Jenkins playing?

Jenkins will play the character Ivan in the series, who is described as "Leo’s dad’s best friend and has always been an uncle figure to him. He used to be a robber and criminal, but he is now suffering from dementia. Leo is trying to care for him but realizes he's doing more work than he can handle." This nuanced role promises an engaging exploration of relationships and life's complexities.

Richard Jenkins' career spans decades, and he brings a wealth of experience and talent to the screen. Jenkins, known for his remarkable ability to transition between comedy and drama, has made an indelible mark on film and television. Notable performances in acclaimed films such as The Shape of Water and The Visitor have earned him Oscar nominations, showing his versatility as an actor.

From drama to comedy: Jenkins' diverse roles

In addition to his impressive filmography, Richard Jenkins has contributed significantly to the world of television. From his Emmy-winning performance in the HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge to memorable roles in series such as Six Feet Under and Berlin Station, Jenkins has captivated audiences with his captivating portrayals of diverse characters.

Behind the scenes: Brubaker, Harper, and Phillips

The creative team for Criminal is equally impressive, with acclaimed writer Ed Brubaker serving as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Jordan Harper. The series, based on Brubaker and Sean Phillips' graphic novels, promises an interconnected universe of thrilling crime stories. With Phillips serving as executive producer alongside Sarah Carbiener and Phillip Barnett, the stage is set for a captivating adaptation.

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden will direct the first four episodes of the series, which adds to the excitement surrounding the project. Fleck and Boden, known for their directorial prowess and ability to craft engaging narratives, are ready to bring their distinct vision to Criminal, elevating the viewing experience for audiences.

Criminal is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Legendary Television and represents a marriage of creative forces poised to deliver compelling storytelling to audiences worldwide. Jenkins' involvement adds to the project's intrigue, and anticipation for the series grows as production progresses.

