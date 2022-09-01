Richard Roat, Seinfeld and Friends Actor Dies at 89

With a career span of over 50 years in the entertainment industry, Richard Roat the veteran TV actor passed away on August 5, 2022, in Orange County, California. The Obituary in Los Angeles Times describes the actor as “the most supportive friend a person in the entertainment industry could ever have.”

Remembering Richard Roat:

In his 50-year-long career, Richard had given over 135 acting performances on television, film, and even on Broadway. His most famous TV appearances include, ‘The Golden Girls,’ ‘Friends,’ and ‘Seinfeld.’ In addition to that, Roat was also seen in ‘Hill Street Blues,’ ‘Car 54 Where Are You?’, ‘Baywatch’, and in a number of Boadway shows. The veteran actor appeared in recurring roles in the legendary Days of Our Lives, in 1985. His last TV appearance was on the crime thriller 24, in the year 2009.

In a Facebook post, Shelley Herman, Richard Roat’s friend shared, “He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter and a business that will continue to flourish as his wife, Kathy Arntzen Roat, assumes additional responsibilities.”

“Richard will be missed by family, friends, colleagues, and clients. He will be thought of often, with warm memories and a quiet chuckle for all the good times he brought to our lives.” his obituary reads.

