Rings Of Power Fame Nazanin Boniadi CONFIRMS That She Wouldn't Reprise Her Role In Season 2

Nazanin Boniadi, popularly known for portraying the character of Bronwyn in the Lord of the Rings series, confirmed that she will not return to Rings of Power for the second season. A source close to the actress confirmed the news to an entertainment portal.

After the trailer release of the show, eagle-eyed fans noticed Boniadi’s absence, sparking rumors about the actress not returning to Rings of Power. The first look at the series, which was released last week, crossed 13 Million views across social media platforms.

Nazanin Boniadi in the character of Bronwyn

Nazanin Boniadi’s character in Rings of Power is one of the most beloved in the show. The How I Met Your Mother actress played the mother to Theo while having a forbidden romance with the Elf warrior, Aron Dir.

Boniadi’s announcement comes after the actress took to her Instagram to share that she is stepping away from acting for a while. In 2022, the Couterpart star shared, “I stepped away from acting in September 2022 to focus solely on the #WomanLifeFreedom uprising in Iran and to advocate for the people of my homeland who have been risking everything for freedom.”

The actress further added, “Despite my passion for acting, I knew it would take a very special project to convince me to once again split my time between my day job and my calling as an activist. A Mosquito in the Ear is that project. A beautiful adventure that we can’t wait to share with you.”

In the first part's season finale, Bronwyn, Theo, and Arondir played no roles. Hence, clues about the show's upcoming plot were revealed in this episode.

Nazanin Boniadi’s upcoming project

The British actress wrapped up her shooting for an Indie film, A Mosquito in My Ear, which is based on an Italian graphic novel, Una Zanzara nell’Orecchio. Alongside Bodiani, Nicola Rinciari will star in the movie, and she will make her feature film debut.

While an old character won’t return to the show, fans could expect new faces in the upcoming episodes. Last month, the production house confirmed the casting of Rory Kinnear in the role of Tom Bombadil.

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will premiere on August 29. The series will be available to watch on Prime Video.

